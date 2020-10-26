WINCHESTER — A woman accused of burning a child, a convicted sex offender accused of fighting with police and a man suspected of making sexually suggestive remarks to an underage girl on the phone were among the 26 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Oct. 20.
The burning is alleged to have occurred between May 1, 2011, and Nov. 30, 2013, and involved a girl under 13 at the time, according to the indictments. Ana Pinenda is alleged to have burned the girl's vagina after the girl accused Carlos F. Valencia of raping her. The 63-year-old Valencia was living with Pineda in Winchester when they were arrested in August. Valencia was charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape. Pineda, 65, was charged with cruelty to a child. She was indicted on two additional counts of child cruelty on Oct. 20.
• Police said the fight was at a home on Jan. 24 where officers Chaz Niang and Ann Marie Shelton had gone to assist a Department of Social Services worker with Daniel Thomas Lipscomb, a sex offender convicted of sexual penetration in 1998 in Prince William County when he was 17. They said he was wanted on a failure to register as a sex offender charge from Oct. 23 of last year. Shelton said Lipscomb resisted being handcuffed and punched officers before being subdued. Lipscomb, 39, of the 400 block of Chase Street, was charged with failure to re-register as a sex offender, impeding a police officer and two counts of assault and battery of a police officer.
In a separate case, Lipscomb was previously charged with indecent acts with a child for allegedly letting an underage girl touch his penis on May 19.
• Charles H. Lucas instructed a girl under 15 on the phone about how to use a sex toy between June and August of 2018, according to police. Lucas, 40, of the 1900 block of State Farm Road in State Farm, was charged with soliciting a minor and six counts of the second or subsequent offense of soliciting a minor.
Also indicted were:
- Olufemi Abiodun Akanbi, 37, of the 300 block of Fairview Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 21 and possession of PCP on March 16.
- Christopher Lee Alabaugh, 28, of the 200 block of Peggy Lane in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of possession of heroin and oxymorphone and marijuana possession with intent to distribute on July 3, 2019.
- Shawn Matthew Blowe, 35, of the first block of West Hart Street in Winchester, accused of two counts each of the third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance and the third or subsequent offense of distribution on May 22.
- India Sierra Brown, 26, of the 500 block of Gazelle Trail in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on April 6.
- Joseph DeAndre Chambers, 27, of the 100 block of Brigstock Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on Feb. 28.
- Danielle Ashley Epting, 20, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on March 28, 2019.
- Jennifer Rae Franklin, 48, of the 500 block of York Avenue on Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 14, 2019.
- Brittany Gore, 30, of the 7900 block of Middleway, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 18, 2018.
- Jamal Allen Griffin, 28, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 4, 2018.
- Darrin Scott Heflin, 50, of the 300 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on March 13.
- Miranda Marie Kerns, 22, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3.
- Patricia J. McCain, 22, of the 1200 block of Baker Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2019.
- Uriah Canaan McCray, 27, of the 3300 block of North Main Street in Toms Brook, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 12.
- Alicia Dawn McNamee, 37, of the 500 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 5.
- Heather Dawn Miller, 40, of the 300 block of Capon Woods Resort in Highview, West Virginia, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on June 26, 2019.
- Linda Elaine Minor, 54, of the 300 block of Kassie Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 16, 2018.
- Robert Lloyd Mozingo, 45, of the 900 block of Archer Road in Kearneysville, West Virginia, accused of grand larceny on Dec. 8, 2018.
- Carlos R. Najarro, 31, of the first block of Parkview Avenue in Winchester, accused of eluding police, obstruction of justice, the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 13.
- Kameron Hunter Scott, 28, of the 100 block of Helen Circle in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 25, 2019.
- Victoria Marie Sulser, 19, of the 300 block of Crest Circle in Frederick County, accused of making a bomb threat on June 20.
- Heather Michelle Vandenarend, 37, of the 100 block of Underwood Lane in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny, attempting to obtain money by false pretense and possession of a firearm by a felon on March 17.
- William Ray Willingham, 27, of the 800 block of Woodland Avenue in Winchester, accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute on Feb. 4.
- Raiven Violet Young aka Raiven Violet Joachim, 28, of the 100 block of East Monmouth Street in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Feb. 7.
