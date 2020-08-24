WINCHESTER — A city man accused of badly beating another Winchester man in an attack caught on surveillance video was among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Tuesday.
The beating occurred Nov. 2 between the George Washington Autopark at 131 N. Kent St. and the Piccadilly Brew Pub at 125 E. Piccadilly St., according to police Officer Chaz Niang’s criminal complaint. He wrote that four men are seen on video fighting two men and that a man he identified as Elisha Kegan Faircloth is seen punching victim Dakota Smith into unconsciousness. Faircloth then kicked Smith in the face, according to Niang who didn’t say what the fight was about.
Smith’s injuries included a fractured left eye socket, a trauma-induced hernia to his intestines, bruised ribs, a bruised tailbone and three stitches needed in his forehead. Faircloth, 24, of the 500 block of North Braddock Street, is accused of malicious wounding.
Also indicted were:
Molly M. Acly, 28, of the 300 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of fentanyl distribution on Nov. 7.
Gilbert Edward Baltimore, 34, of the 200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in Front Royal, accused of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud on Feb. 5.
Paul Morgan Clark, 41, of the 700 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Front Royal, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny on Jan. 25.
June Carter Cornwell, 60, of the 600 block of Battle Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 14.
Cody Allen Crandall, 31, of the 1100 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 27.
Amber Jean Davis, 37, of the first block of Plaza Court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of heroin and MDMA — a synthetic stimulant also known as Ecstasy — on June 22, 2019.
Talbert Foster Dehaven III, 43, of the 200 block of Waterbrook Court in Woodstock, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Dec. 20.
Charles Blake Gastrell, 36, of the 200 block of South Kent Street, accused of distribution of fentanyl on Nov. 7.
Mickey Lee Gregory, 36 and homeless, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 30.
Keith Douglas Harris, 27, of the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on April 3, April 10 and April 24 and possession of a controlled substance on April 24.
Jason Allen Hillyard, 41, of the 200 block of Baker Street in Winchester, accused of possession with intent to distribute on Sept. 10.
Bentley Michael Hutchison, 28, of the 1200 block of Northern Shenandoah Avenue in Front Royal, accused of fentanyl possession on June 25, 2019.
Jaclyn Jensen, 27, of the 5200 block of Wardensville Grade in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on May 21, 2019.
Sierra Annmarie Lefevre, 24, of the first block of Summers Street in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 29.
Jamel Wesley Lewis, 38, of the 200 block of Baker Street in Winchester, accused of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on May 28, 2019.
Jennifer Elaine Miller, 43, of the 600 block of Green Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on April 28.
Richard Dean Moore, 34, of the first block of West Pall Mall Street in Winchester, accused of making a false statement on a firearms consent form on Nov. 25.
Amy Jo Owens, 45, of the 17000 block of Lincoln Road in Purcellville, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 13, 2019, and Aug. 16, 2019.
Richard Lee Patterson Jr., 22, of the 400 block of block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of eluding police on March 6 and possession of a controlled substance on March 7.
Susan Ann Ruppenthal, 30, of the 1600 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on March 12.
Joshua Michael Scaperotto, 24, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Sept. 27.
Daniel P. Shadwell, 47, of the 2100 block of First Street in Middletown, accused of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 from Aug. 1-13, 2013.
Charles L. Shelly III, 42, of the 100 block of Sign Pine Road in Stephenson, accused of fentanyl distribution on Nov. 7.
Mikell Shawn Sheridan, 32, of the 100 block of Chandler Street in Culpeper, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 19.
Travis Joseph Tisinger, 53, of the first block of Virginia Terrace in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, accused of embezzlement and two counts of forgery throughout 2012.
Andrew Nicholas Williams, 50, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on April 23.
