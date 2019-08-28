WINCHESTER — A domestic violence suspect and a man accused of possession of child pornography were among the people indicted on Aug. 20 by a Winchester grand jury.
Police said the alleged domestic violence occurred on March 19 at a Wilson Boulevard residence, where Marvin Terrell Johnson is accused of entering the home of his child’s mother, who has a protective order against him, according to Officer Scott A. Bultrowicz’s criminal complaint.
The complaint states Johnson prevented the woman from leaving the home, smashed her phone, pushed her onto a bed and choked her. The woman had marks on her neck, according to Bultrowicz.
Johnson, 27, has been indicted on charges of malicious wounding by strangling, abduction, assault and battery of a family member, burglary and damaging a phone line.
The alleged child pornography possession reportedly occurred between Nov. 1-30. According to an email on Monday from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan, police were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about internet activity related to child porn. She said the IP address for the activity was traced to the home of Augusto Lopez-Silva, in the 300 block of Beau Street, and child porn was found on a cellphone in the home.
Lopez-Silva, 24, was charged with possession of child pornography and 18 counts of the second or subsequent charge of child pornography possession. He remained a fugitive on Tuesday.
Also indicted were:
- Devay Banks, 21, of the 100 block of Jason Way in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of check fraud and forgery on Nov. 19, obtaining money by false pretense on Nov. 21, check fraud and forgery on Nov. 29, obtaining money by false pretense on Nov. 30, check fraud and forgery on Dec. 3, and obtaining money by false pretense on Dec. 4 and Feb. 13.
- Daniel Casiano Jr., 29, of the 200 block of Pebble Lane in Inwood, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on July 3.
- Marquis Larmar Corbin, 31, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Aug. 16, 2018.
- Haley Brooke Davis, 26, of the 300 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of heroin with intent to distribute on March 13.
- Michael Rose Dellinger Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Fair Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 12.
- Bryant Lamont Hawkins, 48, of the 100 block of Brigstock Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 26 and driving after being declared a habitual driving offender on Oct. 11.
- Robert Wayne Jenkins, 39, of the 500 block of Cork Street in Winchester, accused of child abuse or neglect and destroying personal property on Nov. 23 and breaking and entering and destroying personal property on Nov. 24.
- Bennie J. Johnson Jr., 38, address unknown, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on June 5, 2018, and grand larceny on June 12, 2018.
- Ronald Emmanuel Johnson, 26, of the 1100 block of Franklin Street, accused of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with drugs on Oct. 4.
- Vanessa Amanda Lopez, 23, of the 300 block of Opequon Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 9.
- Jones Mensah, 30, of the 100 block of Caliber Street in Detroit, Mich., accused of grand larceny on Dec. 27.
- Amber Leigh Nixon, 31, of the 200 block of East Street in Winchester, accused of possession of heroin on June 4.
- Wesley Steven Ragens, 37, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of breaking and entering and grand larceny on April 30.
- Robin L. Root, 54, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of check fraud, forgery and obtaining money by false pretense on Jan. 4.
- Cody Lee Sargent, 26, of the 200 block of Lofty Lane in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 24.
- Brandon Lee Sholes, 34, homeless in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny on April 1.
- Michael Cameron Smith, 24, of the 2300 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Feb. 9.
- Richard Andrew Snyder, 54, of the 100 block of Shawcut Court in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26 and hit and run on Feb. 18.
- Lorysia Sublett, 22, of the 100 block of Corcoran Street in Shenandoah, accused of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit concealment on Feb. 10.
- Samantha Renee Turner, 34, homeless in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 21.
- Christopher Alexander Valeriano, 20, of the 1100 block of Allen Drive in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Nov. 9.
- Sondra D. Zelaska, 51, of the first block of Poe Drive in Front Royal, accused of embezzlement from July 6-14.
"...Lopez-Silva, 24, was charged with possession of child pornography and 18 counts of the second or subsequent charge of child pornography possession. He remained a fugitive on Tuesday." Of course he did. People are hiding him because he is in the country illegally, making him an illegal alien. When they find him, deport anyone who helped him.
But... he's here for a better life (yes being sarcastic)
