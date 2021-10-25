WINCHESTER — A city man accused of molesting two young children over an eight-year period was among the people indicted Tuesday by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury.
For the second time in a month, Hylton Matthew Walker was indicted. The alleged molestation purportedly began in 2012 and involved three girls, now 14, 15 and 16, according to police. Some of the alleged activity purportedly occurred while Walker was babysitting the girls.
The allegations against Walker, a 55-year-old South Loudoun Street resident, include that he raped, groped and showed the girls pornography. The most recent allegation purportedly occurred in August, according to police, who said on Thursday they are investigating whether Walker may have had “inappropriate contact” with other underage girls. Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester Police Department Detective Mala B. Bansal at 540-545-4704. In the latest indictments, Walker was charged with attempted rape, rape, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, displaying child pornography and two counts of animate object penetration.
Also indicted were:
Matthew Dennis Barton, 37, of the first block of Marwin Avenue in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 14.
Rafael Velazquez-Bautista, 25, of the 200 block of East Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 5, 2018, cocaine distribution on April 23, 2020 and distribution of a controlled substance on July 29, 2020.
Tangela Shikita Burch, 34, of the 300 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of check forgery, use of a forged check, and obtaining money by false pretense on Sept. 19, 2020.
Reginald Glenn Cummings, 62, of the 200 block of Liberty Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of cocaine and oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon on May 20.
Haley Brooke Davis, 28, of the 900 block of Orchard Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of child abuse/neglect on Aug. 10.
Jasmine Kenya Dorsey, 28, of the first block of Gibbons Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 7.
Shannon James Gotcher, 51, of the 400 block of Chase Street in Winchester, accused of failing to re-register as a sex offender on April 16 and May 17.
Krystal Anne Keene, 31, of the 100 block of Bobbie Court in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 26, 2020.
Daniel Alfred Levasseur, 65, of the 700 block of Grimes Way in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Nov. 9, 2020.
Anthony Michael Pinares, 30, and homeless, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 21.
Catherine Elizabeth Schoen, 28, of the first block of Shiflett Place in Smithsburg, Maryland, accused of cocaine possession on July 2, 2020.
Michael Perry Seamster, 60, of the 100 block of D. View Avenue in Norfolk, accused of driving after being declared a habitual offender on Jan. 30.
Cortney Marie Tully, 29, of the 100 block of Huntercrest Circle in Frederick County, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon on July 8.
