WINCHESTER — A 46-year-old man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old in 2013 and a suspect in a stabbing in which the complainant didn’t initially realize he’d been stabbed were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Sept. 18.
The alleged sexual abuse purportedly occurred between Aug 1.-31, 2013. The now 21-year-old complainant went to police in July, according to a Thursday email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. The woman said she had known suspect Daniel P. Shadwell since she was 7 years old. She said they had sex while she was visiting him for a few weeks.
Shadwell, of the 2100 block of First Street in Middletown, was charged with three counts of indecent acts with a child. He remained a fugitive on Thursday night.
The stabbing occurred in the 300 block of Charles Street on May 27. Charles Harris told police he was stabbed by his friend Stacey Allen Cooper after an argument. Police didn’t say what the fight was over. Police said Harris had six stab wounds, but Harris said he didn’t immediately realize he was stabbed, and Cooper said he couldn’t remember if he stabbed Harris. Cooper, 52, of the 300 block of Charles Street, was charged with malicious wounding.
Also indicted were:
Rose A. Benjamin, 36, of the 600 block of Patterson Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 22.
Kevin Joseph Fournier Jr., 28, of the 1300 block of Edgemont Avenue in Front Royal, accused of cocaine possession on May 5.
Paula Hicks, 46, of the 5000 block of Main Street in Middletown (U.S. 11), accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Jan. 3 and Jan. 12 and Jan. 21 and concealment on Jan. 23.
Julie Ann Hughes, 38, of the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on July 28 and cocaine distribution on Aug. 14.
Joseph Michael Javage, 40, of the 700 block of North Loudoun Street, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 20.
Donna R. Kennedy, 53, of the first block of Mercury Lane in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6.
Jason Scott Light, 35, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, on June 21.
Mary McCoy, 26, of the 600 block of Cabbage Hollow Road in Stanley, accused of shoplifting, conspiracy to commit larceny and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 10.
Michale Caleb Moore, 25, of the 400 block of Battle Ave in Winchester, accused of grand larceny on June 25.
Maria M. O’Doherty, 28, of the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 4.
Jasmine Rocio Piper, 22, of the 400 block of Royal Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 16.
Jason Shawn Plummer, 42, of the 100 block of Shirley Court in Frederick County, accused of embezzlement on Dec. 30.
Cliffe Anderson Umstead, 34, of the 200 block of East Fairfax Street in Berryville, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 19.
