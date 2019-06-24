WINCHESTER — A city man accused of raping a child was among the people indicted on Tuesday by a Winchester grand jury.
Noe Enrique Mira-Ochoa, 35, of the 600 block of Fairview Avenue, is accused of raping a girl under the age of 13 on Jan 3, according to his indictment. Police responded to a home on Taft Circle on Jan. 6 for a complaint about the allegations, according to an email from Caitlin Squires, a police department spokeswoman. Ochoa was arrested on Thursday. He also faces a charge of sexual penetration.
Also indicted were:
Heather Elizabeth Anderson, 31, of the 100 block of Williamson Road in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on March 9.
Tiffany Nicole Clark, 32, of the 100 block of Treadwell Street in Berryville, accused of four counts of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Jan. 7.
Carroll D. Cooper, 39, of the 100 block of Stafford Drive in Frederick County, accused of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on March 24.
Marquis L. Corbin, 31, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of three counts of the third or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on Aug. 3.
Malik Diante Davenport, 21, of the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Oct. 12.
Theresa Marie Doucet, 20, of the 300 block of Newman Street in Strasburg, accused of two counts of check forgery on Dec. 11.
David Forrest Gwinn, 33, of the 100 block of East Germain Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Nov. 17.
Eric Maurice Holland, 52, of the 900 block of Woodland Avenue in Winchester, accused of violation of a protective order on March 21-22, two counts of the same charge on March 23, and one count each on March 24-25.
Melissa Lynn Huntley, 34, of the first block of East North Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Dec. 12.
Dawn Raetta Keadle, 40, of the 300 block of Pierce Benbush Lane in Thomas, W.Va., accused of concealment on Dec. 7.
Charles Wright Kunkle Jr., 46, of the 500 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine and fentanyl possession on Sept. 6 and heroin possession on Feb. 12.
Kenyale Deangelo Lee, 34, of the 1200 block of West Franklin Street in Winchester, accused of assault and battery of a family member on March 25.
Kory M. Lagodich, 32, of the 300 block of Tudor Drive in Frederick County, accused of heroin distribution on Sept. 19.
Robert Dwayne Lee, 37, of the 5800 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Gore, accused of methamphetamine possession on Aug. 16.
Amber Leigh Nixon, 31, of the 200 block of East Street in Winchester, accused of possession of cocaine and a controlled substance on May 5, 2018 and heroin possession on May 21, 2018.
Michael Thomas Pitts, 22, of the 600 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on April 15.
Katelyn Noel Packard, 23, of the 100 block of Clubhouse Drive SW in Leesburg, accused of heroin possession on Dec. 6, 2017.
Debra Lynn Pawlak, 53, of the 400 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of cocaine possession on June 8, 2018.
Dustin Lee Rood, 35, no fixed address, accused of possession of MDA (a synthetic hallucinogenic) on June 19.
Marshall Raye Sowers, 51, of the 100 block of Autumn Lane in Shenandoah, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 29, 2017.
Christopher Alan Theriot, 24, of the first block of Adams Drive in Leesburg, accused of the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on Sept. 18.
Brian Michael Virts, 38, of the 700 block of Maverick Lane in Hedgesville, W.Va., accused of the third or subsequent offense of concealment on Nov. 28.
James Edward Watkins, 22, of the 1000 block of East Washington Street in Strasburg, accused of child abuse and neglect and cocaine and heroin possession on Oct. 3.
Tiffany Lane Whittington, 38, of the 200 block of Copperfield Lane in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense within 10 years of driving under the influence.
Porshia Marie Williams, 28, of the first block of Moreland Drive in Winchester, accused of hit and run on Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.