WINCHESTER — A suspect in a machete attack and an alleged convenience store robber were among the people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on June 15.
The attack, which caused no serious injuries, reportedly occurred in an apartment in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard about 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 25. A man and a woman said they argued with their roommate Erick Choicell Williams, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Nicholas Peter Handl's criminal complaint. Handl didn't say what the argument was about.
The man said Williams punched him in the face and later kicked in a bedroom door and swung the machete, narrowly missing the woman. The man said when he got off the bed to fight, Williams swung the machete at him three times, but missed. He said after he pulled out a knife, Williams fled the apartment. Handl said he confiscated a machete with a small amount of blood on it from Williams' room. Williams, 36, was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding.
The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven at 705 N. Loudoun St. on Dec 31. Police said the father of Shelby Lynn Cave, the alleged getaway driver in the heist, contacted authorities and said Patrick Brian Goodman confessed to robbing the store. Another informant said Goodman told him he used a B.B. gun that resembled a semi-automatic pistol. The 32-year-old Goodman, who is homeless, was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. In Virginia, gun charges can be filed against people accused of using fake guns to commit crimes.
Also indicted were:
- Harry Lee Calloway, 49, of the 200 block of Russellcroft Road in Winchester, accused of motor vehicle theft on Sept. 21.
- Dena Marie Cook, 31, of the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 19.
- Darrell Cornelius Davis, 29, of the 200 block of Sharp Street in Winchester, accused of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud on Aug. 8.
- Marshall Dokes Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Early Drive in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on March 24 and possession of a controlled substance on March 30.
- Julia Bernadette Elliot, 20, of the 400 block of Superior Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3.
- Shawn Robert Foy, 44 and homeless, accused of two counts of assault and battery of a police officer on Oct. 29.
- Amber Renee Diaz aka Amber Renee Hoffman, 35, of the 1200 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Oct. 23.
- Shannon E. Jennings, 35, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 16.
- Jonathan Ray Picard, 35, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on Dec. 4.
- Natosha Rashaun Reed, 43, of the 600 block of Watson Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Nov. 18, 2019.
- Amy M. Roberts, 45, of the 900 block of Allen Avenue in Winchester, accused of child abuse on May 1.
- Andon Panov Strazhakov, 19, of the 2900 block of Sorrell Court in Winchester, accused of motor vehicle theft on Aug. 25 and Sept. 6.
- Lance McLease Washington Sr., 50, of the 600 block of Millwood Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 5.
- Philip Anthony Wilson, 36, of the 200 block of East Lane in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on March 26, 2000.
- Richard Lee Wingfield, 45, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of clonazolam (a sedative) on Jan. 8.
