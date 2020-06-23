WINCHESTER — A man accused of having sex with an underage girl was among 19 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on June 16.
Easton Lee Beckford, 57, is accused of having sex with the girl in the basement of a Valley Avenue home between May and June of 2017 when she was 15, according to police Detective Adam J. McCoy’s search warrant affidavit. The affidavit sought Beckford’s phone. The girl reported her allegations on Sept. 15, 2017.
Beckford was arrested in Orlando, Florida, where he had moved and was extradited back to Winchester last month. A grand jury last month indicted him on an indecent acts with a child charge. The latest charge is rape, and additional allegations by the girl about Beckford are under investigation.
Also indicted were:
April Clara-Daniel Jeffries Bradley, 24, of the 100 block of Coopworth Court in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 26 and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on April 6.
Haley Brooke Davis, 26, of the 300 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Winchester, accused of fentanyl distribution on Feb. 28 and heroin distribution on March 13.
Michael Ray Evans, 23, of the 100 block of Hollow Estates in Augusta, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 28.
Jason Noel Flester, 39, of the first block of Cambridge Drive in Augusta, W.Va., accused of forgery, perjury and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 7.
Faith Elizabeth Frye, 52, of the 900 block of Woodland Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Feb. 5.
Zachary Garrett, 37, of the 900 block of North Pifer Road in Star Tannery, accused of cocaine possession on May 21, 2019, and possession of a controlled substance Jan. 17 and Jan. 29.
Aaliya Rayonna Green, 23, of the first block of West Monmouth Street in Winchester, accused of making a false statement on a firearms purchase form on Nov. 23.
Ryan Scott Huff, 25, of 600 block Van Fossen Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13.
Eric Scott Jiricitano, 31, of the 1700 Hummingbird Lane in Capon Bridge, W.Va., accused of heroin possession on Oct. 13.
Matthew Perry Michael, 38, of the 7700 block of Pleasant View Avenue in Middletown, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 13.
Brittany Catina Reel, 21, of the 100 block of Belle Hollow Estates in Augusta, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 29.
Lisa Marie Smith, 38, of the 2200 block of Taft Circle in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 3.
Jason Paul Vannoy, 28, of the 4200 block of Breezy Knoll Court in Nokesville, accused of cocaine possession on Nov. 10, 2018.
Kathleen Elaine Virts, 25, of the 200 block of Kimberly Way in Winchester, accused of assault and battery of a family member on Jan. 18 and March 4.
Andrew Seth Walling, 22, of the 6800 block of Hedgesville Road in Hedgesville, W.Va., accused of cocaine possession on March 6.
Corey Lee Aldine Warner, 20, of the 700 block of Wardensville Grade in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 29.
Rickey Dale Williams Jr., 28, of the 4900 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in White Post, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13.
Kenneth Elijah Wingfield III, 23, of the 800 block of 21st Street in Newport News, accused of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit larceny on Feb. 25.
