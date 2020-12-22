WINCHESTER — A driver who repeatedly rammed a car with her SUV was among 26 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Dec. 15.
The SUV attack was reported to police at 5:25 a.m. on Sept. 13, according to former police Cpl. Brittney Kotynyski-Neer’s criminal complaint. The driver of the 2004 Hyundai that was struck said she had four people in the vehicle when it was hit in front of 518 N. Kent St. She identified the driver as Paige Elizabeth Williams.
“[She] said she exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and witnessed Williams reverse and ram the vehicle two or three times before leaving the scene,” Kotnyski-Neer wrote. “[She] said her wrist was jammed in the initial impact.”
A passenger in the car had to be hospitalized after the attack. Kotynski-Neer said he was lying on the ground clutching his stomach and moaning in pain when she arrived. He wasn’t seriously injured, according to an email on Monday from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan.
She said the five people in the car had been hanging out with Williams at her home in the 100 block of Tudor Drive hours before the crash and an argument occurred, with Williams then following the Hyundai in her 2012 Buick. Behan said police photographed front-end damage on the Buick when they visited Williams’ home.
In a plea bargain on the day she was indicted, the 26-year-old Williams pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of an accident and received a three-year suspended sentence. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant admits there is enough evidence for a conviction and it is considered a conviction by the courts. As part of the agreement, a malicious wounding charge and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident were dropped.
The other people indicted were:
Michael Robert Boley, 38, of the 1400 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), accused of possession of a firearm by a felon on July 11.
Mark Brandon Buchanan, 34, of the 300 block of Emily Lane in Winchester, accused of marijuana distribution on March 18.
Trenton Da’sean Burks-Bower, 21, of the 700 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of cocaine and etizolam (a synthetic sedative) on Aug. 3.
Eric V. Carter, 39, of the 300 block of North Kent Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on July 6.
Blas Castillo-Rodriguez, 37, of the 300 block of Shawnee Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on April 21.
John Matthew Davis, 28, of the 1300 block of Greenwood Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 27.
Rachel Anne Diolosa, 28, of the 300 block of Shawnee Avenue in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribution on Sept. 25, 2019.
James Leroy Dorsey Jr., 31, of the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on March 5 and distribution and possession on March 10.
Will A. Feltner, 34, of the 400 block of Superior Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on March 4.
Johon Asaad Harrell, 29, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of possession of cocaine and N-ethylpentylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Sept. 17, 2018.
John Robert Laird, 30, address unknown, accused of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribution on Sept. 25.
Angela Marie Judy, 30, of the first block of Baneberry Lane in Romney, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 13, 2019.
Michael Alexander Lane, 29, of the 800 block of Craig Drive in Staunton, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 3.
Richard Douglas Linaweaver, 41, of the 10000 block of Burke Pond Road in North, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 14, 2019.
Angela Marie Lynch, 36, of the 200 block of Aspen Trail in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 27, 2019.
Ray Lewis McDonald III, 30, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine and methamphetamine possession on April 28.
Richard Lee Patterson Sr., 63, of the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Oct. 4, 2018.
Lance O’Neil Porter, 43, of the 200 block of Sharp Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Feb. 19.
James Mitchell Randolph, 62, of the 100 block of Josephine Street in Berryville, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on March 17, and the fourth or subsequent offense to DUI and the third or subsequent offense of driving with a suspended license on June 6.
Kevin Lamont Sanders Jr., 27, of the 100 block of East Leicester Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on June 25.
Robert Anthony Schultz, 50, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on June 9 and June 23.
Nicholas Lewis Tigney, 23, of the 500 block of Fremont Street in Winchester, accused of 15 counts of credit card theft on July 29.
Lisa A. Warf, 43, of the 100 block of Cutshaws Court in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Oct. 31.
Eugene Uriah Weaver, 20, of the 2300 block of Senseny Road in Frederick County, accused of attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools on March 27.
John Walter White Jr., 28, of the 300 block of Bufflick Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 3.
