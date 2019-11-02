WINCHESTER — Four men accused of sex offenses in separate cases that date back more than a decade, and a fifth man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl, were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Oct. 22.
Between 2002-08, Gary Jones is accused of molesting a juvenile boy and girl, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. She said the investigation began in December and continued for several months and involved a custodial relationship.
Jones, 69, of the first block of Howard Street in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., was charged with carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old, indecent liberties by a custodian throughout 2002, and child pornography production throughout 2004. He was also charged with forcible sodomy, rape, displaying child pornography, and indecent liberties by a custodian throughout 2008. Jones, who had been a fugitive, was arrested on Tuesday.
Behan said charges against Elmer M. Amaya Orellana involve accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 with whom he was living between 2006-09. Warrants were issued in 2012. On June 10, police learned that Amaya Orellana was at a location on York Avenue and arrested him.
Amaya Orellana, 46, was charged with individual counts of aggravated sexual battery between April 1 and May, 9, 2006, and Sept. 15-25, 2006, and eight counts between Oct. 1, 2006, and Aug. 31, 2009. He was also charged with individual counts of forcible sodomy between May 15, 2008, and June 30, 2008, and between June 15, 2008, and July 31, 2008.
The third case involves allegations between 2006-08. Eliseo Luna Salvador, 31, of the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue in Roanoke, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 with whom he was living while her parents were away. Behan said police received a complaint in February. Salvador, who remains a fugitive, was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
The fourth case involves allegations between 2005-06. Justin D. Morrison, 30, of the 1500 block of Welltown Park in Clear Brook, is accused of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving a child under 13. Further details were unavailable.
The groping complaint was made on Aug. 14, according to police Officer Nicholas Peter Handl's criminal complaint. The girl said she was sleeping in her bed in a Franklin Street home when she awoke to find Teodolfo Rufino Cano Casteneda with his hand down her pants. Cano Casteneda, who rented a room in the home, told police he "may" have inappropriately touched the girl, according to Handl. Cano Castenada, 32, was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
Also indicted were:
- Rashid Abdul-Ali, 49, of the first block of Gibbens Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2018.
- Sergio Manuel Arambulo, 27, address unknown, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 16.
- Teresa D. Barenklau, 53, of the 1600 block of South Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine and marijuana possession and unlawful entry on Nov. 27.
- Ashley Dawn Beaty, 25, of the 600 block of Sherman Drive in Augusta, W.Va., accused of child abuse and neglect on June 14.
- Christopher L. Berryman Jr., 22, of the 200 block of Sharp Street in Winchester, accused of embezzlement between Aug. 26-29.
- Madison Jade Brill, 23, of the 600 block of Enfield Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 3.
- Candace Mae Cochran, 37, of the first block of West Prospect Street in Front Royal, accused of obtaining money by false pretense on June 12.
- Tammi Meschell Cooper, 51, of the 3700 block of Howellsville Road in Front Royal, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on June 8.
- James Leroy Dorsey Jr., 30, of the 200 block of East Whitlock Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 10.
- Jocelyn Marie Dove, of the 700 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 8.
- Natalie Ellison, 32, of the 500 block of East Leicester Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 6, 2018 and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Oct. 11, 2018.
- Arnold Fox, 53, of the 600 block of Watson Ave in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 6.
- Rahim Hassan Franklin, 22, of the 800 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Dec. 11.
- Faith Elizabeth Frye, 51, of the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 12.
- Harold Nathaniel Gardner Jr., 52, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Dec. 19.
- Scott Bradley Garthwaite, 49, of the 400 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of maliciously discharging a firearm within a building on July 2, 2018.
- Victoria Lynn Gerhard, 25, of the 300 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of embezzlement between Feb. 12-24.
- Tyrone David Hankerson, 48, of the 300 block of 10th Avenue SW in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Nov. 13.
- Thomas Trimble Hickey, 28, of the 1000 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on July 12.
- Daquain T. Harris, 21, of the 800 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on Dec. 11 and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Dec. 12.
- Jeffrey Michael Hunley, 29, of the 200 block of North Mary Street in Hedgesville, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearm with drugs on Aug. 4.
- Diandre Trenton Hux, 31. of the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, accused of malicious wounding by strangulation on Aug 10.
- David M. Kramp, 33, of the 700 block of Seldon Drive in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 23, 2018.
- Aaron Dwayne Lyttle, 30, of the 200 block of South Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 27, 2017.
- Justin D. McEnaney, 37, of the 100 block of Front Royal Pike in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 3.
- Hugo Ronald Mendoza, 29, of the 500 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of malicious wounding by strangulation on July 31.
- Colton William Miller, 24, of the 600 block of National Avenue, accused of malicious wounding by strangulation on Aug. 30.
- Harry James Minter IV, 36, of the 2000 block of Stoneleigh Drive in Winchester, accused of possession of a firearm with drugs on Dec. 23.
- Tyshawn Vic Minter, 26, of the 200 block of Green Street in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on July 29.
- Mikael Caleb Moore, 25, of the 400 block of Battle Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 11.
- Stephanie Danielle Moxley, 38, of the first block of North Purcell Avenue in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on July 13.
- Paul Brian Pritchard, 44, of the first block of Betty Lane, in Gerradstown, W. Va., accused of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on July 6, 2019 and March 30.
- Curtis Lee Renzie, 59, of the 2600 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on June 23, 2018.
- Hunter J. Riley, 21, of the 100 block of Wood Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with drugs on Nov. 8.
- Natasha Nicole Roles, 30, of Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny on July 9.
- Dillen Scott Tomblin, 20, of the 100 block of Wood Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of five pounds or more of marijuana and possession of a firearm with drugs on Nov. 8.
- David Earl Troutman Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Frederick Street in Cumberland, Md., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 10.
- Paul C. Whiting Jr., 44, of the 100 block of Wood Avenue in Winchester, accused of distribution of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Dec. 19.
- Garett Neil Williams, 33, of the 6600 block of Beard Woods Lane in Harrisonburg, accused of breaking and entering on Sept. 13.
- John Herbert Williams, 49, of the 500 block of West 13th Street in Front Royal, accused of identity theft on March 22.
- Billie Jean Zampini, 33, of the 1200 block of Country Club Court in Harrisonburg, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 24.
