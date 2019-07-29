WINCHESTER — A city man accused of shooting at Winchester police, a man charged with rape, and a man accused of choking a child were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on July 16.
On July 2, 2018, police said Scott Bradley Garthwaite fired on them from his apartment at 418 N. Loudoun St. in an apparent suicide-by-cop attempt. Garthwaite, who was shot in the leg by Officer Alexandria M. Warren, said, “Here goes my life” to a 911 dispatcher before opening fire, according to police.
The 49-year-old Garthwaite had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal driving limit after the shooting. He told a psychologist he was depressed but was found mentally competent to stand trial. He faces attempted capital murder of a police officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony charges.
Juan Carlos-Rosales, 20, of the 100 block of Waterside Lane in Frederick County, is accused of a raping a 19-year-old woman on Feb. 28, 2018, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. The woman said Carlos-Rosales raped her in his vehicle in Jim Barnett Park.
Derick Alonzo Massey II is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl on May 9, according to a criminal complaint. The girl’s mother said her daughter told her that Massey hit her with his belt, pulled her by her hair, and picked her up by her throat. A Winchester Medical Center forensic nurse said the girl’s injuries were consistent with strangulation. Massey, 28, of the 200 block of West Street in Winchester, was charged with malicious wounding by strangulation and assault and battery of a family member.
Also indicted were:
Tracy Lynn Arroyo, 44, of the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute on Oct. 12.
David Harrison Butts, 30, of the first block of 2nd St., in Berryville, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 14.
Loring Cain Jr., 65, of the 300 block of Charles Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 23.
Carroll D. Cooper, 39, of the 100 block of Stafford Drive in Frederick County, accused of robbery and three counts of assault and battery on March 24.
Dezinee M. Ferguson, 18, of the 1300 block of Whittier Avenue in Winchester, accused of assault and battery on May 11.
Danie Patricia Stefanich Gerardo-Ramirez, 31, of the first block of Cedarmeade Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 24.
Joseph Daniel Hapney, 23, of the 100 block of Empire Drive in High View, W.Va., accused of obtaining money by false pretenses on Feb. 17.
Alexis K. Larrick, 18, address unknown, accused of assault and battery on May 11.
Phaniel Nathan Lee, 29, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of malicious wounding on May 11.
Herschel Darr Loveless, 39, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine and methamphetamine possession on April 10, 2018.
Daniel Patrick Masters, 24, of the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Winchester, accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle and destroying personal property on April 18.
Katelynd Rose McManus, 23, of the 6600 block of Corbel Way in Frederick, Md., accused of the third of subsequent offense of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 17.
Justin Ray Miller, 32, of the 500 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of assault and battery of a family member on May 7.
Jocelyn C. Pierce, 22, address unknown, accused of assault and battery on May 11.
Matthew Joseph Rathmanner, 37, of the 1100 block of Franklin Street in Winchester, accused of malicious wounding on March 17.
Clinton M. Reed, 28, of the 1400 block of Sulphur Springs Road in Middletown, accused of cocaine and methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice on Sept. 16.
Robert Edward Sawyer, 54, no fixed address, accused of passing a bad check on Aug. 8.
Paul C. Whiting Jr., 21, of the 8600 block of Bruton Parrish Road in Manassas, accused of grand larceny on Dec. 9.
Correspondent Abby Gibbs contributed to this story.
