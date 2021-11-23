WINCHESTER — An alleged child rapist, a suspected batterer and an alleged carjacker were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Nov. 16.
The alleged sexual abuse purportedly occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 28, 2019. Winchester resident Daniel Thomas Lipscomb, 40, of the 400 block of Highland Avenue, was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery. The complainant, who was between 13 and 15 when she said she was assaulted, made her allegations on Jan. 24 of last year, according to a search warrant affidavit which said a blanket was seized as evidence. On that day, police said they attempted to arrest Lipscomb at a city home on a failure to register as a sex offender charge and he fought with officers.
The domestic violence occurred near the 7-Eleven at 7 E. Gerrard St. in the early morning hours on July 9. A woman, who police said had badly bruised ribs and a swollen right eye, said her boyfriend repeatedly punched her in the face and body after an argument over them having to put items back on a store shelf due to lack of money. Police identified the suspected batterer as Allen Rudolph Campbell III, 30, of the 400 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester. He was charged with malicious wounding.
The carjacking occurred in the Winchester Medical Center parking lot around 12:40 p.m. on July 18. The driver of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee told police the carjacker approached his vehicle, threatened to stab him, pulled him out of the Jeep and punched him in the face. Police said parking lot surveillance video verified the driver’s account. Police said suspect Phillip D. Allen had brought his girlfriend to the hospital for treatment for an overdose. Allen, 29, of the 1200 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, was charged with carjacking and unlawful wounding.
Also indicted were:
Anthony Lee Curry, 47, of the 3600 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of stalking, violation of a protection order, the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny on March 14 and violation of a protective order on April 12.
Alex Flores Vazquez, 20, of the 14000 block of Boac Circle in Chantilly, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 11.
Ryly L. Gingles, 36, of the 1000 block of Caroline Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on Aug. 25.
Dominic Alexander Gonzales, 25, of the 600 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on Aug. 13.
Lory Beth Grigsby, 39, of the 1200 block of Circle Street in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny on June 12 and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 18.
Megan Ruth Kealey, 33, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on June 17.
John Randolph Linaburg, 27, of the 100 block of Waterford Lane in Frederick County, accused of destruction of property on Aug. 5.
Jessica Marie Lipscomb, 32, of the 600 block of Fossil Ridge Road in Burlington, West Virginia, accused of possession of fentanyl and heroin and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance on March 14.
Caroline Marie Peta, 27, of the 1800 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 18.
Bruno R. Quintero-Martinez, 19, of the first block of Gibbons Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a stolen firearm on March 10.
Richard Harrison Walker Jr., 39, of the 1600 block of Roberts Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 22.
