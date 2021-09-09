WINCHESTER — The suspected getaway driver in a robbery-homicide and the suspect in an attempted street robbery were among 13 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Aug. 17.
Jaeden Smithers is accused of driving homicide suspect Demetrius Brown to the Orchardcrest Apartments in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard on May 21. Brown is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Jaiden Myers and wounding his 17-year-old friend in the friend’s apartment.
Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said evidence gathered and statements to police established the probable cause for Smithers’ arrest. Smithers, 19, of Sandston, was charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The attempted robbery reportedly occurred at a playground on East Street on April 26. Dyon Jamale Bell is accused of trying to rob a man in the playground who escaped and called police. Bell, 26, of the 100 block of Wilmington Place in Washington, D.C., was charged with attempted robbery.
Also indicted were:
Jason Christopher Basnight, 42, of the 300 block of East Boscawen Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 16.
Lindsay Ray Chavis, 34, of the 200 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 27.
Angel Dawn Crawford, 30, of the 1900 block of Martinsburg Pike in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on May 2.
Samika Lee Guelich, 23, of the 600 block of West Cork Street in Winchester, accused of four counts of assault and battery of a police officer on Nov. 14.
Brian Corey Harding, 32, of the 800 block of Archer Road in Kearneysville, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on July 23, 2019.
Beth Ann Keyser, 50, of the 1400 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, accused of heroin possession and the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Jan. 9, and the latter charge on March 30.
Ryan Michael Kimble, 30, of the 500 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 8.
Gregory Donnell Lincoln, 49, of the 400 block of Chase Street in Winchester, accused of making a bomb threat on June 4.
Nike Lynn Skowbo, 28, of the 200 block of Saddleback Lane in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on July 19, 2020, and possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an imitation controlled substance on Sept. 10, 2019.
Anthony Morris Smith Jr., 38, of the 200 block of Hunter Run Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 17, 2020.
Robert Lee Stern Jr., 42, of the 5200 block of Mulberry Terrace in Stephens City, accused of auto theft on Jan. 6.
