WINCHESTER — A stabbing suspect and a man accused of groping an underage girl were among the 19 people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
The stabbing occurred in the doorway of the complainant’s home in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester on Jan. 8. The woman, who was stabbed in her upper body, had to be hospitalized, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. The woman allegedly argued with suspect Jasmine K. Carter’s boyfriend before being stabbed. Police said the boyfriend returned to his car, but Carter is accused of getting out of the vehicle and stabbing the woman. Carter, 22, of the first block of East Moler Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
The alleged groping purportedly occurred on Sept. 29. Behan said a woman who knows Irvin M. Cruz Sales told police she walked into a room and found him touching the vagina of a girl under 10 while his penis was exposed. “Cruz confirmed the allegations to law enforcement,” Behan said in an email. Cruz Sales, 27, of the 800 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, was charged with indecent liberties with a child.
Also indicted were:
Savannah Marie Bailey, 24, of the 200 block of Lakeridge Drive in Stephens City, accused of heroin possession on June 16, 2019.
Shawn Matthew Blowe, 35, of the first block of West Hart Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on May 22.
Durrell Chichester, 29, of the 200 block of Barrington Lane in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on July 5, 2018.
Danielle Lea Covell, 24, of the 300 block of East 11th Avenue in Ranson, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 1.
Janette Ann Cox, 48, of the 200 block of Hackberry Lane in Bluemont, accused of methamphetamine possession on Nov. 29.
Travis Roger Harden, 30, of the 100 block of Summer Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of two counts of embezzlement between Feb. 1, 2016, and Feb. 15, 2019, and forgery, illegal possession of motor vehicle documents, filing a false affidavit at the state Department of Motor Vehicles, and motor vehicle theft on Aug. 25, 2018.
Marcos Antonio Hernandez, 24, of the 700 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of carnal knowledge of a 13- or 14-year-old on Sept. 1, 2019.
James Clayton Hopkins, 44, of the 200 block of Cobble Stone Drive in Frederick County, accused of the fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on July 3.
Nathaniel Dion Jones, 36, of the 800 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of hydrocodone and oxycodone possession on Dec. 6, 2018.
Kurt A. Kopnicky, 39, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Winchester, accused of hydromorphone and methamphetamine possession on Aug. 24, 2019.
Chasidy Nichole McPeak, 31, of the 1500 block of Fords Shop Road in Culpeper, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 1, 2019.
Dorsey L Peacemaker, 40, of the 300 block of Judy Drive in Winchester, accused of obtaining money by false pretense and identity theft on July 1, July 6, July 13 and July 20.
Willie Robert Robbins, 43, of the 800 block of West 14th Street in Front Royal, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 18.
Marshall Raye Sowers, 53, of the 100 block of Autumn Lane in Shenandoah, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 9.
Sarah Ann Silverman, 56, of the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on May 11.
Jayson David Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Nottoway Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 4.
Paul Christopher Whiting Jr., 23, of the 500 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance on July 9.
