WINCHESTER — A domestic batterer was among the people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on March 17.
In a plea bargain on the day he was indicted, Jose Magdeleno Lemus Vasques, 37, pleaded guilty to strangulation and violation of a protective order and was sentenced to six years imprisonment with 5½ years suspended. An assault and battery charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The assault occurred on Jan. 1 at Lemus Vasques’ home in the 100 block of Purcell Avenue. The victim, who police said had bruises on her neck and cuts on her hand, said Lemus Vasques assaulted her after he became intoxicated. Lemus Vasques choked and punched her and threatened to kill her before his brother pulled him away.
The other people indicted were:
Tyler Braxton Adams, 21, of the 800 block of Shepherds Mill Road in Berryville, accused of possession of LSD on Dec. 28, 2018.
Matthew Ray Barb, 33, of the 20000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg, accused of malicious wounding by strangulation on Oct. 6.
Shandra Kafi Bethea, 32, of the 300 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, accused of the fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on July 22.
Daniel S. Blankenship, 29, of the 400 block of Cider Drive in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 6.
Renee Marie Casey, 45, of the 2200 block of Pine Grove Road in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4.
Daniel Leroy Mitchell Gomez, 25, of the 100 block of Holiday Drive in Winchester, accused of credit card theft on Feb. 3.
Dylan Michael Gray, 23, of the 400 block of Misty Hill Lane in Berryville, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 12, 2017.
Jerry Lee Hileman, 30, of the 400 block of Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Nov. 3, 2017.
Ashley Nicole Job Rickard, 31, of the 600 block of South Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on Dec. 4.
Michael Leach Jr., 19, of the 1200 block of Massanutten Avenue in Front Royal, accused of breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony on Nov. 23, 2016.
Robert Clinton Mason, 28, of the 100 block of Underwood Lane in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a jail or prison on Oct. 29, 2018.
William Delbert McCain III, 25, of the 200 block of Custer Avenue in Winchester, accused of larceny with intent to distribute stolen property on Jan. 3.
Rommel Kernon Miller, 40, of the 100 block of Merlot Drive in Stephenson, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 15, 2019.
Jeanne Rebecca Ratcliff, 40, of the first block of Panoramic Lane in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on June 27.
Raymond Matthew Reigle, 22, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 20.
Georgia Ann Smith, 53, of the 200 block of North Mason Street in Harrisonburg, accused of two counts of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 2, 2019.
Lisa M. Smith, 37, of the 600 block of West 11th Street in Front Royal, accused of breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony on Nov. 23, 2016.
Blake Eugene Sneathen, 27, of the 100 block of Hackberry Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 21, 2018.
Paul Allen Stotler Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Geneva Place in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Sept. 4.
Roosevelt Harry Woodson Jr., 39, of the 500 block of Armourdale Drive, accused of failure to re-register as a sex offender.
