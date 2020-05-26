WINCHESTER — A robbery suspect, a woman suspected of embezzling $75,000 from the Lions Club, and two men accused of sexually abusing children were among 22 people indicted on May 19 by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury.
The robbery occurred at Cash Advance at 115 Weems Lane on Aug. 2, 2018. Suspect Jhon Jairo Lopez-Freyde was not armed, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. Police said Lopez-Freyde was arrested the same day in Warrenton after allegedly robbing a payday loan store in Front Royal. Lopez-Freyde, 24, of the 5300 block of Spring Lane in Norcross, Georgia, was indicted for robbery over the Winchester heist.
The alleged embezzlement was reported by Scott McMurrain, Virginia Lions Club District 24 governor, according to a search warrant affidavit. District 24 includes Frederick County and Winchester. McMurrain told police Staci Erin Collins allegedly embezzled the money between July 2017 and June 2018 when she was club treasurer. The money came from an estate bequest, and Collins withdrew the money from two bank accounts without the knowledge of the club, according to McMurrain.
"McMurrain advised that the club never authorized Collins to spend the funds for any purpose and that Collins never informed the club that she had received the bequest," Detective Jesse H. Thurman wrote in the affidavit. "The Lions Club has not received these funds from Collins. Collins has not been cooperative with McMurrain or the club in an attempt to understand or rectify this situation."
The 39-year-old Collins, also known as Stacie E. Seebold, of the 5300 block of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Stephens City, has been indicted for embezzlement.
The first sexual abuse case is alleged to have occurred between May 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017, according to the indictment of suspect Easton Lee Beckford. Beckford, 56, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with indecent acts with a child. Information on the probable cause for the arrest was not immediately available.
The second sexual abuse case is alleged to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 25. Daniel Thomas Lipscomb, 38, is accused of allowing a 14-year-old girl to touch his penis. Lipscomb, of the 400 block of Chase Street, was indicted for taking indecent liberties with a child.
Also indicted were:
Kenneth A. Butler, 32, of the 3000 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, Md., accused of credit card theft on Nov. 27.
Beth Ann Chambers, 33, of the 100 block of Confederate Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 3, 2019.
Irvin Thompson Cummings, 49, of the 100 block of North Church Street in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on July 21.
Johnathon L Floyd, 31, of the 600 block of North Grantley St., in Baltimore, accused of two counts of check forgery on Feb. 26.
Travon Marcel Ford, 23, of the 100 block of Indian Hollow Road in Bentonville, accused of discharging a firearm — a B.B. gun is defined as a firearm under Virginia law — into an occupied dwelling, and eight counts of destruction of property on Nov. 12.
Donovan Patrick Gallagher, 31, of the 1200 block of Salem Church Road in Stephens City, accused of heroin possession on July 11.
Rashad M. Hilton, 20, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of marijuana distribution and marijuana distribution on school property on April 17, 2019.
Brandon Keith Jackson, 39, of the 1800 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of malicious wounding by strangulation on Feb. 11.
Marvin Terrell Johnson, 28, of the 200 block of Barrington Lane in Winchester, accused of violation of a protective order on April 30 through May 2, as well as May 6-7.
Samantha A. Mason, 24, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of financial exploitation through use of the victim's mental incapacity from Nov. 25 through Jan. 27.
Lauren Marie McGowan, 33, of the 900 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26.
James Bailey McKeegan, 21, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on March 28, 2019.
Jabarie Marquez Mallett, 35, of the first block of Fenway Drive in Charles Town, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Oct. 19.
Raymond Anthony Parenti III, 51, of the 300 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Hagerstown, Md., accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 13, 2018.
Elizabeth Susan Smith, 35, of the first block of West Hart Street in Winchester, accused of fentanyl distribution on June 12.
Eugene Weaver, 20, of the 2300 block of Senseny Road in Winchester, accused of check fraud and forgery on Feb. 11.
Jeffon Quartez Wilson, 32, of the 300 block of Surrey Club Lane in Stephens City, accused of check fraud, check forgery and obtaining money by false pretenses on Aug. 9.
Ashley Renee Wood, 33, of the first block of Cloud Street in Front Royal, accused of forgery of a public record on Nov. 7.
