WINCHESTER — An alleged child molester and an assault suspect were among the 24 people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
The alleged molestation purportedly began in 2013 and involved three girls, now 14, 15 and 16, according to police. The allegations against Hylton Matthew Walker include groping the girls, forcing one to perform oral sex on him, exposing himself to one of them and showing them pornography. Walker, 55, of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
The alleged assault occurred at a home in the 100 block of Holiday Drive on Jan. 25, according to police Officer Jonathan Ramos's criminal complaint. He wrote that a man and woman said Jose Luis Castillo broke into their home and assaulted them after accusing the man of sexually abusing Castillo's niece. The man had wounds on his face and head and the woman was bleeding from the back of her neck. Both had to be hospitalized. Ramos said Castillo had called police about three hours before the alleged assault to accuse the man of molesting his niece. Castillo, 35, of the 1000 block of Heritage Place in Fredericksburg, was charged with breaking and entering and two counts of malicious wounding.
Also indicted were:
- John Beeson, 26, of the 6800 block of Cedar Square Road in Archdale, North Carolina, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 15.
- Michael A. Camp Sr., 68, of the 100 block of Montague Avenue in Winchester, accused of welfare fraud from March 9 to June 18, 2019.
- Michael Tyler Channel, 35, of the 2600 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 12.
- Carlos Chavez, 19, of the 700 block of Kevin Court in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Aug. 6 and Sept. 1, 2020 and on Jan. 13 and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14.
- Shelly Renee Collette, 43, of the first block of Jackson Avenue in Winchester, accused of perjury on Jan. 8.
- Haley Brooke Davis, 28, of the 900 block of Franklin Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 10.
- Kristoffer Todd George, 31, of the 200 block of Broad Avenue in Winchester, accused of five counts of credit card theft and two counts of the third of subsequent offense of larceny on April 4.
- Hunter D. Hernandez, 27, of the 300 block of Miller Street in Winchester, accused of two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer on Dec. 7, 2019.
- Kimberly Dawn Jenkins, 49, of the first block of North Hawskill Road in Luray, accused of cocaine possession on March 21.
- Jayson Aaron Larrick, 32, of the 100 block of Bonnings Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant), etizolam (an anti-depressant) and fentanyl on Dec. 6.
- Adrienne Nichole Malick, 33, of the 100 block of Nations Spring Road in White Post, accused of bank fraud and two counts of check forgery on Sept. 8, 2020.
- Christian Elijah Martin, 23, of the 700 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance on May 15.
- Jeffrey James McFarland, 38, of the 800 block of Locust Street in Stephens City, accused of violation of a protection order on Dec. 28-29 and 12 counts of that charge on Jan. 6.
- Alan A. Mollohan, 44, of Winchester, accused of welfare fraud from July 22, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020.
- Wayne Mullineaux, 39, of the first block of Harrison Avenue in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of welfare fraud from Feb. 23, 2016 to March 8, 2018.
- Bruno R. Quintero-Martinez, 19, of the first block of Gibbons Street in Winchester, accused of distribution of cocaine, eutylone and an imitation drug on Feb. 23.
- Kolby Robinson, 23, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of hit and run on June 16.
- Brandon Lee Sheppard, 30, of the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 1, and the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member and breaking and entering on April 3.
- Robert E. Shinaul Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Streamview Road, in Luray, accused of obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs and possession of marijuana while in a jail or prison on Jan. 1.
- Quinton T. Smith, 32, of the 1900 block of Dutch Village Road in Hyattsville, Maryland, accused of possession of an imitation controlled substance on Dec. 18.
- Edward Scott Timmons, 54, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 20.
- Tara Marie Whorton, 36, of the 16000 block of Williams Road S.E., in Cumberland, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 3.
