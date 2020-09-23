WINCHESTER — Two men accused in a carjacking and robbery, an arson suspect, and three people accused in a BB gun shooting spree were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Sept. 15.
The arson involved a mattress set on fire about 10 feet from the main office building of the Relax Inn motel at 2645 Valley Ave. about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. A man, identified as Christopher DeHaven Curry, was sitting near the fire and confessed to setting it, according to a criminal complaint written by Fire Marshal Jeremy Luttrell.
Curry, a motel guest, pulled the mattress out of a motel storage shed and poured gasoline on it from a can he found near the shed before lighting the mattress on fire, the criminal complaint states. “He said he did it because of his religion and the devil made him do it,” Luttrell wrote.
The approximately eight-foot in diameter fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt.
Curry, 30, was charged with arson. He also was charged with cocaine possession in an unrelated case on Dec. 25.
Attorney Katlyn A. McClenahan, an assistant public defender representing Curry, wrote in court documents that Curry has a history of mental illness. She said he has been diagnosed with psychosis and paranoid schizophrenia, but he hasn’t been taking his medication. Curry’s mental state will be a “significant factor”in his defense, according to McClenahan.
The carjacking and robbery occurred in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street on March 27. A van driver told police that three men approached him after he parked the van and took his keys and backpack, which contained a Civil War-era revolver. The complainant identified two of the men as Diontre Tyrese Bell and Raymond Matthew Riegle. The third man hasn’t been charged.
Police believe the revolver was used in a robbery a few hours later at a home in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue. A man in the home who was beaten identified Bell as one of the assailants, according to police. Riegle wasn’t charged in the house robbery.
Bell, 21, of the 200 block of East 6th Street in Front Royal, was charged with breaking and entering, carjacking, robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Reigle, 22, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, was charged with robbery over the East Pall Mall Street heist.
The BB gun spree, which police said caused about $ 8,100 in damage, occurred on Nov. 12 and involved 13 cars or properties on Battle and South Euclid avenues, Apple Blossom Mall and Kohl’s department store on South Pleasant Valley Road. A vehicle matching the description of one given by a witness on South Euclid was stopped by police on Berryville Avenue. Police said Olivia Brooke Brown confessed and said she drove while passengers Tillman J. Baltimore and Marquel Lewis Thornhill fired the BB guns. Three BB guns were found in the car.
Baltimore, 22, of the 300 block of Osage Street in Front Royal; Brown, 20, of the 300 block of Sherando Circle in Stephens City; and Thornhill 21, of the first block of Glacier Way in Stafford, were each charged with 13 counts of property destruction.
Also indicted were:
Stacy Lynn Ash, 46, of the 100 block of Buffalo Trail in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny on Dec. 9.
Christopher Lewis Berryman Jr., 23, of the 200 block of Sharp Street in Winchester, accused of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud on Aug. 8.
Stephanie Nicole Butler, 25, of the 100 block of Providence Drive in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 11.
Brandon Wayne Clay, 26, of the first block of Grouse Lane in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on July 23, 2019.
Shelly Renee Collette, 42, of the 500 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of two counts of cocaine distribution on Feb. 13.
Robert Damien Covington, 35 and homeless, accused of property destruction on Feb. 15.
Demetrice Teryll Fields, 39, of the 100 block of Shamrock Drive in Salisbury, Maryland, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 29 and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell on Feb. 4.
Daniel Leroy Mitchell Gomez, 25, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of destruction of property on May 11.
Michael Jerome Holliday, 44, of the 100 block of Holliday Drive in Winchester, accused of property destruction on June 3 and assault and battery of a family member on June 16.
Jason R. Kirby, 30, of the 100 block of Timber Lane in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of four counts of property destruction on June 5.
Edwin Alexander Maravilla-Guevara, 27, of the 100 block of Nightingale Avenue in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 14, 2019.
Robert Clinton Mason, 29, of the 100 block of Underwood Lane in Frederick County, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 13.
Angela Sue Marie McClellan, 33, of the 400 block of Triple J Road in Berryville, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 12.
Skylar Royce Riley, 19, of the 200 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance on July 31, 2019.
Kameron Hunter Stephenson Scott, 28, of the 100 block of Helen Circle in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on April 12, 2019 and distribution of a controlled substance on June 4, 2019.
Randall Lee Shobe, 34, of the 100 block of Plainfield Drive in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 6.
Catherine Danielle Smith, 38, of the 700 block of Osage Street in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 9.
Joshua Thomas Smith, 36, of the 100 block of Huntcrest Circle in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 4.
Andrew Nichols Williams, 42, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on July 14.
