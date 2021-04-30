WINCHESTER — Five domestic violence suspects, a suspected child molester and an attempted kidnapping suspect were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on April 20.
The first domestic incident was in the 1100 block of Franklin Street and was called in at 8:18 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019. Winchester Police Department spokeswoman and Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that a heated text exchange between Alyssa Holmes and Michael D. Monchery reportedly led Monchery to kick in the door of an apartment where Holmes was staying with friends. He allegedly beat two women in the apartment, resulting in one being hospitalized. Behan said Holmes and Monchery fled the apartment, but returned an hour later when they allegedly assaulted three people including a man who was there to repair the door.
Holmes, 33, of the 100 block of Franklin Street, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding. Monchery, 34, of the 10000 block of Stonewall Jackson Highway in Front Royal, was charged with breaking and entering and two counts of malicious wounding.
The second incident occurred on Nov. 21. Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to Winchester Medical Center about a man with wounds on his chest, forearms and neck. He said Melissa Ann Evans stabbed him at her home in the 900 block of Summerfield Lane. Behan said Evans stabbed the man after Evans came home and reportedly found another woman there. Evans, 42, was charged with malicious wounding.
The third incident occurred at the home of Warren Keith Purdy in the 900 block of Summerfield Lane and was called in to police at 3:13 a.m. on Dec. 4. Purdy’s girlfriend said he repeatedly punched her in the face and body, then pushed her to the ground and choked her, according to police Officer Ryan A. Oravec’s criminal complaint. The woman, who also said Purdy held her against her will, said she bit Purdy’s hand to stop him from strangling her. She also said Purdy told her to get him beer and when the beer was gone he would kill her. Purdy, 54, was charged with malicious wounding by strangulation and the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member.
The fourth incident occurred at the home of Dusty Lee Henry in the 700 block of Woodstock Lane and was called in at 7:09 a.m. on Dec. 11. Henry’s girlfriend said he came home drunk and beat her. The woman, who police said had a bloody nose, bruised arms and a cut on her wrist, said Henry beat her, choked her with a belt and pinned her to the ground by the neck with a bar stool and repeatedly threatened to kill her. Henry, 42, was initially charged with attempted murder. He was indicted on charges of malicious wounding by strangulation and the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member.
The alleged child molestation involved a 9-year-old girl and occurred in the bedroom of a home of Irvin Manuel Cruz Sales. He confessed verbally and in writing to touching the girl’s vagina over clothing, according to Detective Mala B. Bansal’s criminal complaint. Cruz Sales, 27, of the 800 block of South Loudoun Street, was indicted on an aggravated sexual battery charge. In November, he was indicted on a taking indecent liberties with a child charge.
The alleged kidnapping attempt occurred in the Handy Mart parking lot at 2605 Valley Road about 8:25 p.m. on Oct 29. Bansal wrote in a criminal complaint that surveillance video showed a man pull a woman out of her vehicle and try to pull her into a truck he’d just exited. The woman broke free and notified a store employee, who called police. She said the man, who police identified as Jason Kevin Horn, said, “I am going to find you.” Bansal said the man grabbed the woman’s buttocks during the incident. Bansal said Horn sent a Facebook friend request to the woman about two hours after the incident. Horn, 37, of the 10000 block of Delaplane, was charged with abduction.
Also indicted were:
Anna Michelle Albecker, 33, of the 400 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Dec. 2.
Jordan Alexander Alls, 22, of the 4600 block of John Taylor Court in Fairfax, accused of motor vehicle theft on March 29, 2020.
Jonathan Matthew Baggarly, 24, of the 100 block of Dixie Lane in Strasburg, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Nov. 1.
Heather Nicole Craig, 33, of the 2600 block of Daniel Terrace in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on Jan. 9.
Kevin William Lindy Crown, 31, of the 2400 block of Gravel Springs Road in Star Tannery, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 2.
Jeffrey Allyn Driskill Jr., 37, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25.
Michael Joseph Dunford, 29, of the 1100 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on Feb. 18.
Stacy Lynn Fletcher, 43, of the 2800 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 27.
Jonathan Merlo Hernandez, 26, of the 10000 block of Thoreau Court in Sterling, accused of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit larceny on Oct. 26.
Melvin Jamal Hickman, 34, of the 16000 block of Spielman Road in Williamsport, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 26, 2019.
Raynard Trevon Johnson, 27, of the 200 block of Barrington Lane in Winchester, accused of violation of a protective order on Jan. 17.
Roger Earl Lovett, 46, of the 200 block of Molden Drive in Winchester, accused of destruction of property on Sept. 22, 2019.
Sandra Lee Matheny, 31, of the 400 block of Old Bethel Church Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 8.
Carrie Lynne Mitchell, 29, of the 100 block of Fox Court in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance and the second or subsequent of possession with intent to distribute on July 23.
Timothy David Morrison Jr., 39, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of methamphetmine with intent to manufacture and possession with intent to distribute on Dec. 4.
Paul Allen Snyder, 41, of the 100 Holiday Drive in Winchester, accused of child abuse/neglect on Feb. 5.
Lucas Andrew Stotler, 30, of the 800 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on March 1, 2020 and June 12.
William D. Welsh, 22, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Winchester, accused of breaking and entering on Feb. 15.
Garett Neil Williams, 34, and homeless, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.