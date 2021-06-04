WINCHESTER — A suspect in a pizzeria beating, a driver accused of ramming a police cruiser during a high-speed chase, the suspected getaway driver in a convenience store stickup and two women accused of embezzling from an elderly care center were among the 26 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury May 18.
The assault occurred at Benny Meleto’s at 19 E. Boscawen St. about 2 a.m. on May 11, 2019. Police said the victim was shoved, kicked and struck with bar stools by four people he had been drinking with at bars that night. The man, who is in his 20s, was hospitalized with serious, but non-life- threatening injuries. One of the attackers was identified as Phaniel Nathan Hilaire-Lee, 31, of the 300 block of National Avenue. He was indicted on a aggravated malicious wounding charge.
The chase began around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 2 after police said a driver failed to stop at a traffic checkpoint on Cedar Creek Grade. Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey of the Frederick Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an older model Jeep drove 70 mph in a 35 mph-zone and fled toward Winchester. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and included Dempsey striking the Jeep in a “pursuit intervention technique.” The “PIT maneuver” involves cruisers ramming the rear of fleeing vehicles to put them into a spin and get them to stop. The maneuver failed to stop the driver, who later reversed the Jeep and drove up on the hood of of the cruiser while Dempsey was outside of it. The driver was identified as Azjier Dupri Outler, 23, of the 400 block of Craig Drive. He faces eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident and destruction of property charges.
The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven at 705 N. Loudoun St. on Dec 31 and involved a B.B. gun that resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol. Police said a jailhouse informant told them Shelby Lynn Cave said she tried to talk robbery suspect Brian Patrick Goodman out of the heist, but drove him from the crime scene. Cave, 37 and homeless, was charged with robbery.
The alleged embezzlement from the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley involved at least $3,000 and purportedly occurred between Sept. 16 and Dec. 30, according to court documents. Kayreen S. Picart, the former executive director of the center, faces charges of embezzlement, check forgery and use of a forged check. Picart, 40, of the 100 block of Cedar Mountain Road in Stephens City, was fired in December, according to police. Also charged was Briyana S. Picart, 20, of the same address. The younger Picart faces check forgery and use of a forged check charges. The documents didn’t say how the Picarts are related.
Also indicted were:
Lynette D. Bailous, 46 and homeless, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny (theft less than $1,000) on Jan. 25.
Brenda Kay Beaner, 51, of the 300 block of Charles Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2020.
Nicole Lynn Berkowitz, 27, of the first block of Crestview Drive in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 19.
Shari Lynn Carter, 59, of the 2700 block of Royal Lane in Front Royal, accused of cocaine possession on May 4, 2019.
Gregory Bellford Dickey Jr., 51, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on July 3.
Jasmine Kenya Dorsey, 27, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Sept. 3.
Carrie Louise Edwards, 27, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28.
Coleman Wolfgang Johnson, 27, of the first block of Davis Court in Basye, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 22, 2019.
Meghan Ann Lawrence, 43, of the 700 block of South 16th Street in Newark, New Jersey, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of Suboxone (a synthetic drug designed to prevent opioid cravings) on May 20, 2018.
Sandra Lee Malone, 48, of the 200 block of Pine Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 5.
Benjamin Potter McCarron, 23, of the 400 block of Stonewall Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 5.
Keith Leon Morrison, 46, of the 700 block of Warren Avenue in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 31.
Michlina Dawn Noell, 30, of the first block of Ardmore Street in Verona, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 3, 2020.
Nathan Shane Pennington, 26, of the 1400 block of Kent Circle in Winchester, accused of heroin and LSD possession and the second or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance on May 7, 2020.
Stephen Wood Pennington, 49, of the 100 block of East Cecil Street in Winchester, accused of making a false statement on a firearms consent form on Sept. 16.
Natasha Faith Ramirez aka Natasha Faith Riley, 37, of he 2900 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 24.
Timothy James Shephard, 28, of the 200 block of Valley Mill Road in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years on Feb. 24.
Jeffrey Morgan Stark, 48, of the 200 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member, malicious wounding by strangulation and violation of a protective order on Jan. 12.
Angela Elizabeth Wheeling, 37, of the 100 block of Holiday Drive in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Nov. 14.
James Fairfax Wilson III, 52, of the 500 block of Fremont Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 24.
Corey Timothy Wlash, 36, of the 400 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on May 22, 2019.
