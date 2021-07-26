WINCHESTER — A man who police say drove 800 miles to have sex with an underage girl was among the 28 people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday.
Police said the now-29-year-old Christian Alexander Winston admitted driving from his home in Prairie, Mississippi — a small town in Northwest Mississippi, 35 miles south of Tupelo — to Winchester to have sex with a girl he met online on Snapchat. However, Winchester Detective Jesse H. Thurman said the Snapchat messages show Winston lied to Monroe County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office investigators when he denied knowing she was underage.
“The suspect admitted to being 28 and the victim informed him she was 14,” Thurman wrote in a criminal complaint. “The suspect clearly proposed sexual acts between himself and the victim.”
The girl said she got in Winston’s car on Nov. 10, but became uncomfortable and fled the car in Berryville. Winston, of the 20000 block of Ford Drive, was charged with two counts of propositioning a minor.
Also indicted were:
Gilbert Edward Baltimore, 34, of the 400 block of Hill Street in Front Royal, accused of credit card theft on March 1.
Kristy Ann Bowie, 48, of Virginia Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of embezzlement on June 17, 2018.
John T. Brill, 36, of the 300 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Dec. 2.
Sheribia L. Calhoun, 35, of the 5300 block of Wayne Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, accused of obtaining money by false pretense on Jan. 13-14 and identity theft between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4.
Kevin Gregory Cooke, 29, of the 400 block of West Martin Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 25.
Kameron Secoy Curry, 21, of the 100 block of North Street in Purcellville, accused of the second or subsequent offense of cocaine distribution on Feb. 10 and Feb. 25.
Catina Maria DeNeal, 48, of the 100 block of Oakmont Circle in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny on Sept. 18.
Sara Michelle Dorr, 32, of the 900 block of Logger Drive in Gore, accused of the second or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on March 2.
Promisemeh Zion Foreva, 41, of the 100 block of Cherry Hill Circle in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 1.
Andrew Lloyd Green, 31, of the 300 block of Parkway Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 19.
Tyesha B. Hallman, 23, address unknown, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute on May 6.
Joshua Edward Jarmans, 25, of the 100 block of East Main Street in Stanley, accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 6.
Abdul S. Jones, 35, of the first block of Bellview Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Jan. 27.
Marc Daniel Kent, 42, of the first block of East Monmouth Street in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Nov. 17 and Dec. 2.
Tina Louise Kritzer, 57, of the 100 block of Forest Drive in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of possession a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Aug. 12.
Brandon Robert Wayne McDonald, 31, of the first block of Raleigh Court in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on Oct. 3.
Noel Adriana Mendez, 33, of the 200 block of Ritter Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 8.
Gregory Scott Milburn, 33, of the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester, accused of assaulting a police officer on May 8.
Timothy Richard Milburn, 35, of the 2600 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Jan. 21.
Nakisha R. Mooney, 28, of the 300 block of Parkway Street in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Feb. 26 and March 4, and cocaine distribution, conspiracy to distribute and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on May 6.
Josie Janelle Peacoe, 31, of the 2900 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute on April 27, the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, and possession of a firearm by a felon on April 29.
Nathan Shane Pennington, 26, of the 100 block of Longcroft Road in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of heroin distribution on May 7, 2020.
George Edward Pyne, 48, of the first block of West Hart Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 23.
Tyler Lee Ramey, 37, of the 1100 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 6.
Elizabeth Nicole Stephenson, 33, of the 300 block of Loop Road in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 9, 2019.
Ronald V. Thompson, 43, of the 600 block of McGhee Road in Frederick County, accused of distribution of an imitation controlled substance on July 31 and Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, 2020.
Ross Franklin Walters, 48, of the 2700 block of Papermill Road in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Aug. 26, Sept, 23 and Oct. 16.
