WINCHESTER — Three stabbing suspects were among the 23 people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Feb. 15.
The most serious stabbing occurred outside Charles William Newman III's home in the 700 block of Kevin Court and was reported to police at 11:13 p.m. on Oct. 16. Newman is accused of kicking and punching his girlfriend and repeatedly stabbing her with a butcher knife. Police said she was stabbed 14 times and suffered a broken jaw and two broken vertebrae. Newman, 45, was indicted on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.
Another stabbing happenred in a home in the 500 block of Elm Street and was reported to police at 3:04 a.m. on Dec. 16. A man was found bleeding profusely from wounds on his left torso and left bicep. Officers later stopped a car matching the description of the stabbing suspect, which they said was driven by Ashley Nicole Lane. She allegedly admitted to stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in which she said he put his hands on her and she feared for her life. A bloody knife was found in the car. Lane, 40, of the first block of Royal Lane in Front Royal, was indicted on a charge of unlawful wounding.
The third stabbing occurred in an apartment in the 300 block of Woodstock Lane. It was reported at 6:36 p.m. on July 11, 2020. Crystal Ann Godwin is accused of entering the home and stabbing a man in the arm with hedge clippers when he tried to protect himself. Police said the man had to have surgery for a bone broken during the assault. Godwin, 54, of the 100 block of Glen Ridge Road in Frederick County, was indicted on a charge of malicious wounding.
