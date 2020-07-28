WINCHESTER — A man accused of sexually assaulting two women and a woman suspected of internet sex offenses with a minor were among the 30 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Thursday.
The alleged sexual assaults were reported on Feb. 8, 2019, outside and around the Red Lobster parking lot at 2400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. A 28-year-old woman said as she was getting into a car, a man attacked her from behind, according to a criminal complaint written by police Officer Bryan T. Derryberry. She said the man pushed her head against the ground, pulled down his pants and forced her mouth on his penis.
Derryberry said Justin Michael England, who fit the description of the attacker, was found in the area and the woman positively identified him. Police said last year that there were three incidents involving England, but Derryberry’s complaint only mentions one incident. Information on the other incidents were unavailable Monday.
England, 36, of the 100 block of Front Drive in Frederick County, faces two counts of forcible sodomy.
The alleged sex offenses purportedly occurred between April 1-30, 2018. Suspect Sherrie L. Hutton, 31, of the 400 block of Chase Street in Winchester, was charged with cruelty to a child and two counts of online sex offenses with a minor. Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Monday that information on the probable cause for charging Hutton was unavailable.
Also indicted were:
Christopher Cody Adams, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, (street address unavailable) accused of forgery on March 19.
Patrick W. Adams, 33, address unknown, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Aug. 27.
Elizabeth Perez Aquino, 65, of the 200 block of Centre Drive in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on Aug. 4.
Mostapha El Sayed Atwa, 23, of the 900 block of Woodcreek Drive in Newport News, accused of conspiracy to commit concealment and shoplifting on Feb. 25, 2019.
Kimberly Michelle Bandy, 43 and homeless, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 21.
Frank Jose Bravo, 29, of the 1200 block of Courthouse Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 18.
Jimmy Lee Harold Bryant, 19, of the 200 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of possession of firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on July 31.
Stephanie Amanda Burrell-Boggs, of the 100 block of Longcroft Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 3.
Fernando Canales-Cabrera, 33, of the 1200 block of Haines Drive in Frederick County, accused of auto theft on May 21.
Candido Castillo, 42, of the 300 block of Shawnee Drive in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on June 26, 2019.
Steffon Antonio Cato, 31, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on March 14, 2019.
James Nelson Cook, 39, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on Sept. 14, 2018, marijuana distribution on Nov. 6, 2018, the second or subsequent offense of distribution of a controlled substance on Nov. 7, 2018 and marijuana distribution on Dec. 4, 2018.
Catina Maria DeNeal, 47, of the 100 block of Oakmont Circle in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny on July 10, 2019.
Eric Clark Fravel, 41, of the 800 block of Anna Maria Lane in Front Royal, accused of cocaine and Suboxone possession on March 11.
Travis Sentel Frye, 37, of the 400 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 19.
Marvin Terrell Johnson, 28, of the 200 block of Barrington Lane in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on April 24.
Joesi Dimini Martin, aka Joesi Diminion Martin, 29, of the 300 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 29, 2019.
Zachary Taylor McClelan, aka Zachary Taylor McClellan, 31, of the 300 block of Brandy Lane in Stephens City, accused of obtaining money by false pretense on July 22, 2019.
Michael Joseph McGuire Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Glendale Circle in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 15 and March 8.
Earnest Ray Mullins II, 41, of the first block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 8.
Bradley Michael Norman, 23, of the 300 block of Harry Lane in Gore, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 12.
Juan Vashon Payne, 46, of the 200 block of London Downs Circle in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14.
Alesha Dawn Salyers, 35, of the 100 block of Mountain Falls Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on May 20, 2018.
Nicole Lynn Schaidt, 37, of the 600 block of Battle Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 20.
Roslyn Michelle Shearer, 23, of the first block of East Germain Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 14, 2018.
Tanya C. Shores, 40, of the 800 block of Mildred Street in Ranson, West Virginia, accused of identity theft and obtaining money by false pretenses on Oct, 19.
Elizabeth Susan Smith, 36, of the first block of West Hart Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 28.
Amelia Shantel Upole, 25, of the 100 block of West Oates Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 13, 2019.
