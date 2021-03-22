WINCHESTER — A woman accused of child abuse, a man accused of badly beating a woman and a suspected convenience store robber were among 40 people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Tuesday.
The alleged abuse purportedly occurred between Jan. 15-17, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Mala Bansal. She said the boy, who is a toddler, had injuries on his buttocks. A child witness said Alondra Lee-Marie Weller was responsible. "The night before the witness was interviewed, Weller made telephone contact via Facebook with the individual and told them that if they lied that she would buy them an Xbox," Bansal wrote.
Weller, 21, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, was charged with cruelty or causing injury to a child. Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email that Weller is the girlfriend of a relative of the child.
The alleged beating occurred in a Hollingsworth Drive home on Nov. 10. Police said Marcus Nephtali Miller struck a woman over the head with a flower pot and repeatedly punched her. The woman, who has children with Miller and was previously in a relationship with him, was hospitalized due to her injuries. Miller, 40, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, was charged with the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member and violation of a protective order.
The robbery occurred at the Sheetz at 601 Millwood Ave., about 4:50 a.m. on June 27. A Sheetz clerk told police a man entered the store and demanded money, according to Winchester Police Department Detective Jesse H. Thurman's criminal complaint. When the clerk refused, the man reached behind his back in his waistband area as if he were carrying a weapon and then came around the counter and took the cash register.
Surveillance video of the license plate of the getaway pickup truck led police to suspect Michael Anthony Richards. The owner of the pickup said he and Richards were out drinking the night of the robbery before Richards crashed the truck in Berkeley County, West Virginia, after the robbery. Richards, 45, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, was charged with robbery.
Also indicted were:
- Shirley Ann Adams, 55, of the 600 block of Manassas Avenue in Front Royal, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years on Nov. 26.
- Chad Allen Albright, 54, of the 300 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 26.
- James Allen Armel Jr., 35, of the first block of North Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 17, 2019.
- Jeremy Sean Athey, 27, of the 400 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Jan. 13, 2020.
- Jonathan Matthew Baggarly, 24, of the 100 block of Dixie Lane in Star Tannery, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 1.
- Collin Michael Boyer, 19, of the 200 block of Rossman Boulevard in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 12.
- Jay Martin Bright, 30, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 22.
- Justin Steven Burkhardt, 35, of the 300 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Sept. 7, 2019.
- Ronald Lee Campbell Jr., 30, of the 800 block of Wetzel Road in Woodstock, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 19.
- Tucker Gregory Connor, 36, of the 200 block of Kimberly Way in Winchester, accused of manufacturing marijuana on Feb. 18, 2020 and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 23, 2020.
- Danielle Elizabeth Crown, 29, of the 100 block of Blackfeet Trail in Shawneeland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 8.
- Philip Allan Cunningham, 42, of the 23000 block of Old Hundred Road in Dickerson, Maryland, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 18, 2019.
- David Thomas Eberhart, 37, of the 700 block of Emily Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order on July 24.
- Katelyn Jean Fansler, 29, of the 100 block of Clydesdale Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 12.
- Taryn L. Francescon, 39, address unknown, accused of check larceny on Sept. 1, two counts of credit card theft between Sept. 1-20, two counts of check forgery on Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 29, and a single count of credit card fraud between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3.
- Dennis John Gorton, 42, of the 200 block of Randolph Avenue in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26, 2019 and Jan. 8, 2019.
- Mohammed Hanif, 30, of the 8100 block of Maplewood Drive in Manassas, accused of motor vehicle theft on June 20.
- Bobbie Jo Hillyard, 54, of the 1000 block of Hudson Hollow Road in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 8.
- Gerome Alonzo Jackson, 39, of the 300 block of East 13th Avenue in Ranson, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 31.
- Johnele Herman Jackson, 40, of the 1100 block of Allen Drive in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs on on April 3.
- Tina Louise Johnson, 51, of the 100 block of Nottaway Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 4.
- Marc Daniel Kent, 42, of the first block of Monmouth Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 16.
- Jeffery Jackson McGee, 58, of the 300 block of Panther Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 14, 2019.
- Derrick Terrell Newman, 48, of the 100 block of Lloyds Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on June 4, 2019.
- Windy Lee Payne, 31, of the 300 block of North Kent Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on July 29, and possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license on Oct. 15.
- Amanda Paige Phillips aka Amanda Davis, 32, of the first block of Jackson Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 11.
- Matthew Lloyd Philyaw, 29, of the 1900 block of Somerset Drive in Jefersonton, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 13.
- Hunter Ryan Pierron, 23, of the 100 block of Emory Road in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with drugs on Jan. 4, 2020.
- Shawn Franklin Raigner, 34, of the 700 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on May 27.
- Gilberto Ramirez-Pacheco, 36, of the 600 block of Ruby Drive in Harrisonburg, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years and the third or subsequent offense of driving with a suspended license in 10 years on Sept. 23.
- Kevin Lamont Sanders Jr., 28, of the 1000 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, attempted escape while a prisoner and causing bodily injury while a prisoner on Sept. 3.
- Kenneth Wayne Sencindiver, 65, of the 2900 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of grand larceny on Sept. 1.
- Michael P. Simpson, 40, of the first block of West North Avenue in Winchester, accused of check larceny and credit card fraud on Sept. 1-30, two counts of credit card theft during the aforementioned time period, two counts of forgery on Sept. 7, Sept. 9, and Sept. 29.
- Mark A. Thomas, 31, of the 100 block of West 6th Street in Front Royal, accused of two counts of check forgery on Oct. 2.
- Angela Elizabeth Wheeling, 37, of the first block of East Southwerk Street in Winchester, accused of motor vehicle theft on Oct. 8 and attempted robbery on Nov. 14.
- Joshua Ryan Whirley, 30, of the 200 block of Brunswick Road in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on May 8, 2019.
- Jennifer Carrie Wood, 40, of the 100 block of Meadows Lane in Middletown, accused of making a bomb threat on Oct. 27.
