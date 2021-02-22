WINCHESTER — A man accused of filming himself having sex with an underage girl in in 2004 was among nine people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday.
Donald Elmer Rosenquist Jr., 53, is accused of the production of child pornography and five counts of the second or subsequent offense of reproduction of child porn. Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said in a Friday email that the investigation began Nov. 2 after police received information from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating allegations involving another woman. In the Winchester case, Rosenquist is accused of filming himself having sex with an underage girl at a business in the 700 block of Berryville Avenue.
In June, was indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on child porn possession charges. Authorities said it was related to computer images found during a search of his home in the 200 block of Alpine Road in the county in October of 2018.
In a separate case in December of 2018, Rosenquist pleaded guilty in a plea bargain to two counts of unlawful dissemination or sale of images of another. As part of the agreement, the felony charges were amended to misdemeanors. The case was over images Rosenquist posted of a woman on the PornHub website in 2017 without her permission. He was prosecuted under Virginia’s “revenge porn” law which targets people who try to harass or shame individuals by posting nude images of them online.
Also indicted were:
Dyon Jamale Bell, 26, of the 800 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of credit card theft and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud on Aug. 8.
Jamie Elizabeth Bruton, 38, of the 500 block of Hotchkiss Drive in Woodstock, accused of possession of LSD, MDMA (Ecstasy) and methamphetamine on May 21.
Nicholas John Chillemi, 47, of the 100 block of McNeil Place in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on June 26, 2018.
Clive Carlisle Daley Jr., 32, of the 300 block of North Kent Street in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on July 29.
Amanda Renee Martin, 29, of the 400 block of Logans Drive in Kearneysville, West Virginia, accused of possession of N-ethylpentylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Sept. 16, 2018.
Kevin McDougald, 32, of the 100 block East Leicester Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 24 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 6.
William Jacob Morgan, 43, of the 14000 block of Falmouth Drive in Woodbridge, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 21.
Tawana Sapp, 21, of the 2000 block of Butler Street in Leesburg, Fla., accused of credit card theft, credit card fraud and obtaining money by false pretense on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.