WINCHESTER — A 46-year-old man accused of molesting an underage girl and a man suspected of cutting another man with a knife were among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Nov. 19.
The molestation accusations date back to 2011. That’s when police said the girl, now 26, contacted them about Elmer Mauricio Amaya-Orellana. She said he’d been abusing her since she was a sixth-grader, according to Detective Charles C. Barlow’s criminal complaint. She said the last abuse occurred in 2008 or 2009.
Barlow said Amaya-Orellana agreed in 2011 to come to the police department for an interview, but he left the country. He was arrested in Winchester in June and has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery.
The knife incident occurred on April 21 in the 100 block of South Kent Street, according to Detective Jonathan D. Dixon’s criminal complaint. Robert Lee said a man, later identified as Jason Edward Egan, pushed him down and stood over him with a knife while threatening to kill him. Lee said after Egan walked away, he realized he’d been cut in the chest.
Dixon said when he interviewed Lee on April 24, he saw a six-inch, stitched cut on the left side of Lee’s chest. A day later, Dixon interviewed Egan. He said Egan admitted to pulling a knife on Lee and threatening him, but he said he didn’t intentionally cut him. Egan, 39, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, was charged with unlawful wounding.
Also indicted were:
Simone Renee Bogerty, 38, of the 600 block of Watson Avenue in Winchester, accused of embezzlement from Jan. 20 through March 18.
Eugenia Coranda Cabness, 37, of the 400 block of Hill Street in Front Royal, accused of cocaine possession and eluding on Dec. 8.
Joshua L. Chapman, 30, of the 100 block of Wiltshire Circle on Inwood, W.Va., accused of grand larceny between Nov. 1 and June 6.
Crystal Dawn Ferguson, 27, of the 300 block of Black Walnut Drive in Kearneysville, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 28, 2018.
Leila LaShawn Fields, 37, of the 700 block of Georgetown Court in Stephens City, accused of cocaine distribution on Oct. 11, 2018.
Randy Alan Glass, 58, of the 100 block of Trillum Lane in Cross Junction, accused of making a false statement on a criminal history consent form on Nov. 2, 2018.
Thomas Joe Alexander Goodman, 40, of the 2600 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on June 11, 2018.
Allison Lynette Jennings, 27, of the 800 block of Central Avenue in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 10.
Catherine Alice Jones, 26, of the 6800 block of Cloisters Drive in McClean, accused of heroin possession on Aug. 27.
Nathaniel Tyler King, 41, of the 200 block of Crest Circle in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 24, 2018.
William Avery Luttrell, 30, of the 200 block of Burgundy Wildlife Road in Capon Bridge, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14.
Keith George Meikeljohn, 34, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22.
Rommel Kemon Miller, 39, of the 2900 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Jan. 30.
Steve Allen Myers Jr., 26, of the 2200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Winchester, accused of hit and run on July 14.
Floyd Donovan Newton, 30, of the 500 block of Lone Walnut Road in Callao, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on April 6.
Darius Kendall Newlin, 29, of the 2800 block of Broadview Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 27, 2018.
Elizabeth Susan Smith, 35, of the first block of West Hart Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 17.
Marissa Ann Staubs, 30, of the 100 block of Walling Way in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Nov. 26, 2018.
Kiree Arvel Thomas, 37, of the 3000 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 1.
Ana Virginia Vigil Diaz, 36, of the 200 block of Muse Drive in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years, on June 9 and the fourth or subsequent offense of DUI within 10 years on Oct. 14.
Lynsay Erin Woltner, 27, of the 600 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.