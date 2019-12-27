WINCHESTER — A man accused of spraying cleaner in a woman’s eyes and two teenagers suspected of sexual activity with underage girls in unrelated incidents were among the people indicted on Dec. 23 by a Winchester grand jury.
The spraying incident occurred on Aug. 16 in a home in the 300 block of Amherst Street, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. The woman said she confronted Sean D. Claxton about inappropriate behavior and comments on his part. She said he became angry and sprayed cleaner in her eyes, causing chemical burns. Behan said the woman had to be hospitalized and take time off from work.
Claxton, 20, of the 400 block of Green Street in Gainesville, Ga., was charged with malicious wounding. He was listed as a fugitive on the Winchester Circuit Court website and remained at large on Thursday afternoon.
Also listed as a fugitive and at large on Thursday was Cole R. Owens. The 19-year-old Owens, address unknown, is accused of groping a 13-year-old girl he knew a vehicle on Sept. 16, according to Behan. Owens was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
Also charged with aggravated sexual battery is Devin R. Patterson, 18, of the 5800 block of Cardinal Street in Mount Jackson. The girl’s mother reported the allegations on July 23.
Behan said Patterson is accused of “sexual acts with a child,” but she didn’t give the girl’s age. The alleged activity was reported to have occurred between June 1, 2016, and July 30, 2017, when Patterson was 15 and 16 years old. Patterson, who was arrested on Dec. 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of forcible sodomy.
Also indicted were:
Ikea S. Boyce, 30, of the 600 block of North Prospect Street in Hagerstown, Md., accused of concealment and possession of burglary tools on Dec. 13.
Michelle L. Corbin, 54, of the 2900 block of Valley Avenue, accused of the third or subsequent offense of embezzlement from April 28 and June 30, 2019.
Jodi A. Dokes, 38, of the 500 block of North Kent Street, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Jan. 28.
Jonas Michael Goldman, 30, of the 400 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, cocaine and heroin possession on June 21.
Andrew Lloyd Green, 29, of the 300 block of Parkway Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 27.
Jose Luis Hernandez, 22, of the first block of Moreland Drive in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 13.
Frederick Deprise Johnson, 28, of the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 3, 2018.
Dorraine Alberta Lee, 54, of the 100 block of Wilkens Drive in Frederick County, accused of breaking and entering on Nov. 12, 2018.
Donald Allen Mabe, 52, of the 400 block of Golds Hill Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 18.
Christina Josephine Matheson, 36, of the 100 block of Covington Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession on Feb. 19.
Tara Jean McBrearty, 26, of the 5300 block of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 14.
Trisha Kerns Moreland, 35, of the 100 block of Surrey Club Lane in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Aug. 2.
Jonathan Ray Newman, 31, of the first block of Hillside Drive in Mauertown, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 30, 2018.
Jeremy Travis Reedy, 40, homeless in Winchester, accused of auto theft and petit larceny on Oct. 27.
Brandon Berra Renner, 36, of the 4800 block of Swartz Road in Mauertown, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 25.
Floyd Dennis Robey, 61, of the 300 block of Parkway Street in Winchester, accused of hit and run on May 5.
Brandon Lee Sholes, 35, of the 200 block of Milam Drive in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Oct. 26.
Angela M. Smith, 37, of the 11000 block of Woodland Drive in Unionville, accused of heroin possession on June 6.
Miguel Angel Valle, 26, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.