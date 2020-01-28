WINCHESTER — A man accused of raping a Shenandoah University student on campus and a registered sex offender suspected of having sexual activity with an underage girl were among the people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Jan. 21.
The alleged rape reportedly occurred on Jan. 30, 2019, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. A day later, the woman met with police at Winchester Medical Center and said she was raped by Bi Bioli C. Nene. Behan said in an email that the alleged rape didn’t occur in a dormitory, but wouldn’t specify where on campus the woman said it happened. The woman knew her alleged attacker.
Behan said the 23-year-old Nene, of the 8000 block of Hood Circle in Martinsburg, W.Va., isn’t an SU student. She said Nene, who was charged with rape, spoke with police, but she wouldn’t disclose what he said.
The underage girl was between 13 and 14 years old when the alleged activity occurred between Jan. 24, 2018, and Jan. 24, 2019, according to the indictment. City resident Austin Blake Rush, 21, of the 600 block of Opequon Court, was charged with three counts of carnal knowledge.
In 2014, when Rush was 16, he was convicted in Page County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of forcible sodomy involving a minor. Rush also has a pending case in Frederick County Circuit Court after being charged in 2018 with failing to register as a sex offender.
Also indicted were:
Teri Jean Baylor, 42, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 10.
Edward Eugene Bell Jr., 56, of the 1100 block of Franklin Street in Winchester, accused of making a false criminal history statement on a firearms transaction form on Dec. 7, 2018.
Filerman Cajero Reyes, 40, of the 600 block of Sherlock Terrace in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 2.
Allen Randolph Campbell III, 28, of the 400 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on June 11.
Michah Steven Canfield, 21, of the 100 block of Forgotten Lane in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on May 24.
Carol Nicole Dees, 32, of the 1400 block of Fleming Road in Burlington, W.Va., accused of cocaine possession on July 6, 2018.
Jodi A. Dokes, 39, of the 500 block of North Kent Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent distribute on Jan. 28, 2019.
Tracey Kim Faircloth, 47, of the 100 block of Martin Drive in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years on Aug. 17.
David Allan Feltner, 26, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 21.
Russell James Graves, 20, of the 100 block of Timber Heights in Capon Bridge, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 2.
Kelli Ann Gregory, 36, of the 700 block of Fort Collier Road in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 12, 2019.
Chase M. Linaweaver, 23, of the first block of Chase Street in Winchester, accused of marijuana distribution on Jan. 30, 2018.
Rommel Kernon Miller, 39, of the 2900 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Feb. 8.
Tyrone Andre Moore, 60, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Aug. 13.
Kelsey Rose Smith, 27, of the 100 block of Woodrow Road in Frederick County, accused of hit and run on Aug. 31.
Troy Andrew Tomlins Jr., 26, of the 9000 block of Loudoun Avenue in Manassas, accused of possession of cocaine and heroin on Jan. 17, 2019.
Ronnie Eugene Wallace, 52, of the 100 block Massanutten Manor in Strasburg, accused of grand larceny on Dec. 28.
Charlene Yvette Waters, 57, of the 500 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Oct. 26.
Patrick Scott Wickemeyer, 21, of the first block of Parkview Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone on Aug. 8.
Leroy Glen Ziegenfuss 52, of the 700 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled etizolam (an anti-anxiety drug) and fentanyl on April 1, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.