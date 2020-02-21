WINCHESTER — A man accused of molesting an underage girl, a fugitive charged in a hammer attack, a man suspected of repeatedly cutting his girlfriend, and a driver charged in a high-speed chase were among the people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
The molestation allegations were reported to police in October after the girl told her therapist she was sexually assaulted, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. The indictment said the assaults occurred between Oct. 31, 2013, and Oct. 31, 2014, when the girl was under 13. The girl said Eloy Espinoza Ortiz sexually assaulted her. Ortiz, 41, of the 100 block of Molden Drive in Winchester, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.
The hammer attack was reported on Oct. 29, 2018. Francisca Espiridon-Lopez said at a probable cause hearing in January 2019 that Abelina Gomez-Cajero struck her in the face with a hammer. Gomez-Cajero is alleged to have been hiding in the back of a vehicle when the attack occurred. Gomez-Cajero, 46, of the 500 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, was scheduled to stand trial on a malicious wounding charge on Jan. 30, but authorities said she failed to show up in court. Gomez-Cajero was charged with failure to appear in court and is a fugitive.
The alleged cutting attack was reported at a home in the 300 block of North Pleasant Valley Road at 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 6, according to a criminal complaint. The ex-girlfriend of Tristian Connor Gearhart told police Gearhart cut her multiple times during a domestic incident. Gearheart, 22, of the 700 block of Godfrey Court SE in Leesburg, was charged with malicious wounding. He was also charged with assault and battery of a family member over allegations on Nov. 23 involving the woman.
The chase began on Stewart Street on Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint written by police Sgt. Frank J. Myrtle. He said the driver accelerated to between 55-65 mph in a 25-mph zone after seeing a police cruiser behind him. The driver ran several stop signs between 50-60 mph and stopped on Washington Street after striking a parked vehicle. The driver fled on foot before being caught. Police identified the driver as city resident Charles William Fraley, 42, of the 200 block of Whitlock Avenue. They said his 15-year-old son was in the car during the pursuit. Fraley, who two weeks earlier pleaded guilty to fleeing police in Frederick County, was charged with eluding police, child endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Also indicted were:
- Jessica Lee Buckingham, 26, of the 400 block of West Gravel Lane in Romney, W.Va., accused of check fraud on June 26-27, 2018.
- Steffon Antonio Cato, 30, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Jan. 30, 2019.
- Lea Paige Clymer, 22, of the 2300 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
- Brian Keith Conner, 34, of the 1100 block of Woods Mill Road in Stephenson, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 20.
- Samika Lee Guelich, 21, of the 600 block of West Cork Street in Winchester, accused of two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on Sept. 10.
- Kristen Nichole Harkleroad, 34, of the 100 block of Rocky Ford Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 18.
- Michael Allan Mason, 45, of the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street in Winchester, accused of failure to re-register as a sex offender on Oct. 28.
- Tara Jean McBrearty, 26, of the 700 block of Knob Road in Gore, accused of possession of fentanyl on March 4.
- Hopeton Lee Newman Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Watson Avenue in Winchester, accused of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Aug. 9, 2018 and distribution of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Aug. 28, 2018.
- Devon C. Owens, 32, of the 600 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Aug. 9, 2018 and Aug. 16, 2018 and cocaine distribution on Aug. 28.
- Richard Lee Patterson Sr., 62, of the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Jan. 30, 2019.
- Dustin Lee Rood, 35, of the 100 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 28.
- Kandi Lee Scarpelli, 30, of the 100 block of Spring Street in Frostburg, Md., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 3, 2019.
- Alisha Renee Shultz, of the 300 block of North Kent Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 1, 2018.
- Scott Dewayne Simpson, 52, of the 400 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of breaking and entering and grand larceny on Dec. 4.
- Phillip Ray Spaid Jr., 41, of the first block of Jackson Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Nov. 5.
- Connie Billmyre Stiles, 60, of the 500 block of South Stewart Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13, 2018.
- Jessie Lee Young, 38, of the 300 block of Lynnhaven Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on April 17, 2018.
