WINCHESTER — One of the most dedicated leaders in Winchester's 276-year history has died.
Wendell Seldon, who served the city for nearly 40 years, died on Monday at the age of 90.
"He was my hero," said Sharen Gromling, executive director of Our Health in Winchester. "He was one of the greatest people I've ever known."
Seldon started his government service in 1947 when he was hired as Winchester's assistant city manager. Twenty years later, in 1967, he was promoted to the city manager position that had been held by S. Lee Grant for 28 years.
"As mayor, my father, Stewart Bell Jr., always depended on him as city manager to run Winchester in a most efficient manner," Tom Bell of Naples, Florida, wrote about Seldon in an online condolence.
In 1980, Seldon hired Gromling, a 26-year-old fresh out of graduate school, to serve as Winchester's personnel director.
"He was my introduction to public service," Gromling said. "He was dedicated, ethical, kind — so committed to serving the city."
Another person hired by Seldon was Lynn Miller, Winchester's current director of Parks and Recreation.
"Wendell was a wonderful example of a professional who provided leadership and led by example," Miller wrote in an online condolence. "I always had great admiration for Wendell, and was proud to have known him and had the opportunity to work with him."
Seldon married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Anne Darlington, in 1951.
"The love that he had for my sister — I describe it as a fairy-tale romance," said his sister-in-law, Linda Vickers, who added that the Seldons would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in July.
Vickers said her sister is holding up well, but is unable to grieve with other family members because she is isolated in her Richmond home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family was very important to Seldon, Vickers said. He and his wife raised three sons and a daughter, and were later blessed by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who called him "General Granddaddy."
The nickname stemmed from Seldon's service with the Virginia Army National Guard from 1948 through 1989. The Bronze Star recipient retired from the military with the rank of brigadier general.
During Seldon's tenure as Winchester city manager, he was named Public Administrator of the Year in 1976 by the Virginia Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration. When he left the city in 1986, he was awarded lifetime membership in the Virginia section of the International City Management Association, which he had served as its president in 1977 and 1978.
Seldon stepped down as city manager to work for then-Gov. Gerald Baliles, who appointed him director of general services on July 1, 1986. He was reappointed in 1990 by Gov. Douglas Wilder, and held the post until his retirement on Oct. 1, 1991. The Virginia General Assembly recognized Seldon's public service with a joint House and Senate resolution.
Even in retirement, Seldon remained active in politics. He was a legislative aide to state Sen. H. Russell Potts Jr. from 1992 to 2008, then worked for state Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel starting in 2008. He also served on Gov. George Allen's Commission on Government Reform in 1994.
Seldon was also active with numerous civic organizations. He served as president of the Winchester Rotary Club and National Association of Directors of Administration and General Services, and chairman of the Winchester Salvation Army's advisory board.
His love of sports was evidenced by his 40 years of being an official at more than 1,800 high school basketball and football games in and around Winchester. Seldon was commissioner of the Winchester Officials Association for 34 years, and was inducted into the Virginia High School League's Hall of Fame in 1993.
Vickers remembers meeting Seldon when he was officiating a game at Marshall High School in Fauquier County.
"He was one of the good ol' guys," she said.
A memorial service for Seldon will be conducted at a later date, once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. Vickers said the service will be held in Winchester, and her brother-in-law will be buried in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home in Winchester.
