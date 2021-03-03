WINCHESTER — More than $1 million has been earmarked by the state and federal governments to help improve housing in Winchester.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity announced on Tuesday that it is getting $400,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help build five houses in Winchester for low-income families and individuals.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it would be funneling a total of $917,033 to the city of Winchester to help the city’s low- to moderate-income residents pay housing expenses.
According to Kimberly H. Wilt, director of development and marketing for the Winchester-based Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, money for the nonprofit is being issued by the state Department of Housing and Community Development in the form of a forgivable loan. That means the $400,000 will not have to be repaid as long as Blue Ridge Habitat meets the conditions specified by the state.
Those conditions, according to a media release issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, require the $400,000 to be used to build five housing units for individuals or families who live in Winchester and earn less than 60% of the Area Median Income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city’s current household median income is $58,818, and the individual median income is $28,202. Sixty percent of those annual median incomes would be $35,291 and $16,921, respectively.
The governor’s release states that people who qualify for new homes via Habitat for Humanity “will participate in seminars that prepare them for first-time homeownership and contribute to the construction of their homes, performing 200 hours of ‘sweat equity.’”
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity was among 28 organizations across the state to share in more than $24 million worth of forgivable loans for affordable and special-needs housing development. Money was awarded through a competitive process, with 43 applicants requesting more than $42 million.
The $917,033 being issued to Winchester by the federal government is coming from HUD’s Office of Community Planning and Development. According to a HUD media release, the funds were derived from a Community Development Block Grant and its HOME Investments Partnership Program.
City officials have not yet said how the HUD will be allocated or distributed. Last year, Winchester partnered with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley to distribute assistance funding to city residents who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.