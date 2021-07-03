WINCHESTER — Winchester has joined in a nationwide commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment, which lowered America’s voting age from 21 to 18.
According to a proclamation signed last week by Winchester Mayor David Smith, “On July 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon signed the amendment into law, allowing millions of new young people to vote in the 1972 election.”
The commemoration effort is being led by Student Public Interest Research Groups (PIRGs) of Boston, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that has chapters on nearly 100 campuses in 25 states to provide training, professional support and resources for students to address climate change, protect public health, maintain democracy, feed the hungry and more.
Spokesperson Christyna Reagan said Student PIRGs is working to get city councils across the country to sign the proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment as a means to overcome “systemic and legislative barriers [that] make full democratic participation unduly difficult for young voters.”
The proclamation allows elected bodies to recognize the important roles that young people play in shaping society and to support them as they introduce new ideas for change.
The drive to lower the voting age in the United States began in the 1940s but gained prominence in the 1960s due in large part to the Vietnam War. Men could be drafted into military service as soon as they turned 18 but couldn’t vote until they were 21. Proponents of lowering the voting age adopted the slogan, “Old enough to fight, old enough to vote.”
Both houses of Congress overwhelmingly approved the 26th Amendment in March 1971, then sent the measure to all 50 state legislatures for ratification.
At least three-fourths of the states would have to agree to the measure before it could go into effect.
By July 1, 1971, a total of 39 states had endorsed the amendment, clearing the way for the federal government to formally certify its adoption on July 5, 1971. Virginia did not ratify the amendment until July 8, 1971, but it wasn’t the last state to do so. That distinction goes to South Dakota, which did not show its support for lowering the voting age until March 4, 2014.
Fifty years after the 26th Amendment was enacted, there are still seven states that have never taken action on its ratification. Those states are Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and Utah.
