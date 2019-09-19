WINCHESTER — Winchester has again been awarded a AAA bond rating by the Standard and Poor’s financial services company.
The city first earned Standard and Poor’s highest possible credit rating on Oct. 7, 2013, and the status was reaffirmed in October 2014, June 2017 and, most recently, on Friday.
According to a media release from the city, Winchester is one of just 11 cities in Virginia to consistently maintain a AAA bond rating.
Similar to a person’s credit score, a high bond rating represents a municipality’s ability to cover financial commitments, making it possible for local governments to borrow money for capital projects at the lowest available interest rates. Standard and Poor’s evaluates a locality’s economy, financial strength, long-term liabilities and government management when determining its ratings.
“Winchester’s credit profile is driven by a strong and stable economy that continues to show moderate growth, in addition to strong finances, with a history of balanced operations and very strong reserves, supported by what we view as strong financial policies and practices,” Friday’s Standard and Poor’s report states. “We believe the city will continue to maintain its strong financial position and budgetary performance.”
“Being exceptional stewards of the city’s funds is a top priority of not only mine, but staff and City Council as well,” City Manager Eden Freeman said in the release. “We all work very hard to ensure that we are making the best financial decisions and are upholding the highest level of ethical standards when managing the day-to-day operations of the city government. I am very proud of this reaffirmation as it’s an unbiased national recognition of that hard work and dedication.”
For more information on Winchester’s AAA bond rating, visit the city’s website at winchesterva.gov.
