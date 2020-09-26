WINCHESTER — Winchester’s third annual LGBTQ pride event scheduled for October has been canceled due to concerns about possibly spreading the novel coronavirus.
This year’s event was originally scheduled for June 20 in downtown Winchester, but was postponed to Oct. 24. Georgia Andrews, a local attorney who helped spearhead Winchester's first gay pride event in June 2018, said the Winchester Pride Steering Committee made the decision to cancel the Oct. 24 event earlier this month.
“I was hoping there would be some sort of guidance as to how to do the event if we were to have it downtown,” Andrews said. “And, honestly, I did not get any guidance at all. And when I looked at the permit I applied for, I just didn’t see how it was possible to do the event."
Andrews said the past two events have attracted anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people to the Loudoun Street Mall, and she said there would be no way to enforce social distancing or to require people to wear masks. Last year’s event also included 60 vendors.
“Our hope was that things would calm down and COVID would be under control,” Andrews said. “The numbers in Virginia have been kind of wacky these past few weeks.”
Pride events started in various communities across the country in the late 1960s to celebrate people of different sexual orientations and gender identities and to fight discrimination. The local event was created in 2018 in response to the Virginia General Assembly failure to pass legislation to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing and public employment.
This year has seen some breakthroughs in LGBTQ rights. This spring, the General Assembly passed legislation protecting LGBTQ Virginians from discrimination in housing and employment. And in June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars job discrimination because of gender and other factors, encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.
Because most Pride events across the country have been canceled this year, Andrews said that there would be a greater chance of people who want to celebrate Pride traveling from out-of-town — and possibly bringing the virus into the Winchester area.
“Will all other Pride events being pretty much done this year, the expectation is that if any Pride happened, it would be a big Pride because there were none going on anywhere else,” Andrews said.
While Andrews considers the loss of this year’s celebration unfortunate, she said the event organizers wanted to be “better safe than sorry.”
“People seem like they really want the event, it’s just a question of how do you do it and keep people safe,” Andrews said.
The Winchester Pride committee is hoping, if the health crisis improves, to have a Pride event return to Winchester in 2021, during the third Saturday in June.
“We’ll just have to see,” Andrews said.
