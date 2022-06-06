WINCHESTER — Winchester’s LGBTQ pride event will return to the Loudoun Street Mall this year after a two-year, pandemic-induced absence. The event, however, is planned for Sept. 17 instead of being held June, which is pride month.
Winchester Pride events attracted 3,000 to 5,000 people in June 2018 and 2019, with attractions including vendors, drag shows, live music and guest speakers.
Local attorney Georgia Andrews, who helped spearhead the community’s first Pride event in 2018, said the most significant change this year will be the month it is held.
Holding the event in June limited Shenandoah University students and area families from attending — as the college is out of session and families may be on vacation, Andrews said. She added that booking drag queens and other performers in September will be easier as there is less competition from other Pride events.
Pride events started across the United States in the late 1960s to celebrate people of different sexual orientations and gender identities and to fight discrimination.
Andrews spearheaded the local Pride event in response to the Virginia legislature failing to pass 2018 legislation to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing and public employment. She said the event remains important for LGBTQ visibility, citing an uptick in homophobic rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ legislation throughout the country.
Andrews said that Winchester Pride has been collaborating with a local LGBTQ youth group to “create a more inclusive atmosphere” and make it easier for young LGBTQ people to socialize in the community. To get involved, message the Winchester Pride Facebook page.
