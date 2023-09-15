WINCHESTER — One week after the city of Winchester declared a drought emergency, the crisis has eased enough to relax the designation to a drought warning.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, the drought emergency officially ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
Throughout the week, water volumes in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Middletown, which is where the Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant draws drinking water for the city, increased enough to lift the emergency. While water levels in the river remain low, they are now above the threshold that triggered the emergency declaration as stipulated in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply Plan and Winchester's City Code.
With the lifting of the drought emergency declaration, mandatory water use restrictions in Winchester are no longer in effect. City utility customers can now resume watering their lawns, washing their cars and so on without fear of penalty.
However, water volumes in the North Fork near Middletown remain historically low, so Winchester has transitioned back to the drought warning it had in effect prior to last week's emergency declaration. The warning, which is the second of three graduated drought stages defined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission's Regional Water Supply Plan, calls for city residents, businesses, governmental entities and nonprofits to continue to reduce water usage by at least 10% by enacting some or all the following measures:
- Do not plant new landscaping or grass.
- For existing landscaping, keep lawns mowed to 2 inches or more, use mulch around plants to reduce evaporation, aerate your lawn and avoid over fertilizing.
- Reduce lawn watering to no more than two times a week between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 a.m.
- Avoid the use of sprinklers. Water plants using soil-soakers or drip irrigation.
- Place rain barrels under gutter downspouts to collect water for plants, car washing or general cleaning projects.
- Use a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways, walks and patios.
- Do not wash hard surfaces or buildings.
- Turn off ornamental fountains unless using recycled water.
- Do not use the garbage disposal.
- Only use the automatic dishwasher with a full load.
- Limit showers to five to 10 minutes a day per person.
- Avoid running water to get a cold temperature. Instead, keep a pitcher of cold water in the fridge.
- Wrap your hot water heater and pipes with insulating material.
- Install faucet aerators.
Moving forward, city staff will continue monitoring water volumes in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River to safeguard Winchester's water supply. According to the media release, a drought emergency declaration may again prove necessary if water volumes decrease.
For more information about the drought warning, visit winchesterva.gov.
