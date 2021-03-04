WINCHESTER — The curtain is about to go up on Winchester Little Theatre’s first fully staged play in almost a year.
“Enemies” can be seen online only, but the actors will be dressed in their costumes, they’ve memorized their lines and the stage is set for an almost complete theater experience. The community theater group has performed readings during the coronavirus, but this is the first time they’ve blocked out the staging and rehearsed a full play.
“Enemies” is an autobiographical drama written by Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood, who dare to ask the question — how do you keep a marriage alive decade after decade?
Christopher and Rachel Short star as the married couple in this short play, which is just 15 pages long. The production is directed by Graham Knight, who earns his living as directing documentaries for television.
The on-demand video will be available at winchesterlittletheatre.org beginning Saturday through March 10. Tickets are $5 plus fees.
Next up for Winchester Little Theatre is a virtual reader’s theater production on March 13 and 14. “The Lifespan of a Fact” is about a noted essayist John D’Agata (played by Eric Lee Santiful) who has submitted a short essay to the magazine run by experienced editor in chief Emily Penrose (played by Theresa Apple). She passes the essay on to an aspiring young fact checker, Jim Fingal (played by Josh Morgan), who takes his assignment extremely seriously. The play was written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. WLT’s production is directed by Jerry Tracy with Joanne Thompson as narrator.
Tickets for “The Lifespan of a Fact”are $5 plus online fees and can be seen at winchesterlittletheatre.org.
The Winchester Little Theatre is a non-profit, all-volunteer community theater organization housed in the old Pennsylvania Railroad freight station in downtown Winchester.
