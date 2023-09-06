WINCHESTER — Winchester Little Theatre invites you to consider the nuance of “the sky’s the limit.”
“Silent Sky,” a historical dramatization, opens Friday at the theater on Boscawen Street. Written by Lauren Gunderson in 2015, the play is based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt. Set between 1900 and 1920, it depicts the life of Leavitt as she joins other women who are charting the stars for a male astronomer in a world where gender equality and work/life balance are elusive.
The play runs for three weekends: Sept. 8-10, 14-17 and 21-23. Tickets are $21 for adults. Seniors 62 and up pay $19. Student tickets (college & K-12) cost $14. Evening performances are at 8 p.m. Matinees are at 2 p.m. WLT box office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased online at www.WinchesterLittleTheatre.org.
“Silent Sky” follows two decades of the life of Leavitt, played by Nerys Apple, as she works with other women trailblazers whose research set the standard for measuring distance in space at a time when they weren’t even allowed to vote, let alone touch a telescope in the Harvard Observatory where they worked.
Indeed, the women working in the observatory were called “computers.” Henrietta’s co-worker, Annie Cannon, played by Amy Thomas, plainly explains a computer is simply “one who computes.” The sole male character in the play, Peter Shaw, played by Kurt Hoffman, is the only one studying the stars who is deemed an “astronomer.” This, despite the enormous contributions the women made toward elucidating the enormity of the universe beyond the Milky Way.
Leavitt strives to balance her work in the observatory, while trying to navigate the parameters and possibilities of her own life on the ground, in a world where balancing her interest and dedication to science along with family obligations proves tricky. Her more traditional sister, Margaret Leavitt, is played by Samantha Vandeberg.
There are times in the play when universal struggles emerge, like “taking care of a parent or living far away from family,” set designer Mary Beth Elliot says. Additionally, the character Williamina Fleming, played by Amy Urbanski, juggles stellar classification with single-parenting. “It’s a human story,” director Roxie Orndoff says.
While the content is serious, the telling of the story has several moments of levity. “It’s a drama with gentle humor,” Orndoff notes. “It’s not a forced comedy. It’s seeing the characters in their element. When you appreciate that, you feel the humor.”
Part of the magic of “Silent Sky” is the set design and ambiance. There are five different sets — the observatory with the great refractor, the observatory office, Leavitt’s Boston home, her Wisconsin home and the all-important night sky. Elliot and the set and lighting crew decided to create moderate sets and really let the lighting crew shine. “And, boy, did they not disappoint,” she says with a smile.
While the sets for the observatory settings and homes are simple and effective, the attention to lighting throughout the play allow actors to move seamlessly from scene to scene.
“Scenes and set changes are minimal. There is not a lot of downtime between scenes. It keeps flowing,” Orndoff says.
Set designers decided to create the night sky by shining light through a meticulously punctured wall to mimic the stars. The lights pulsate and move to the rhythms of music by composer Jenny Giering. The music is “beautiful,” according to Orndoff. She says that it is an integral part of the show. Some pieces are used to lead into scenes. At other times it is used to accentuate the radiance of discovery and of the stars.
The effect is magical. “It all blends to a beautiful culmination. It comes to life,” Orndoff says. “It flows. The lights go in and out. It just glows.”
Equal attention was paid to researching the story and the characters. As a director, Orndoff says she always does ample research for the plays and studies up on anything and everything that touches on history. She says the actors in this production of “Silent Sky” did the same thing. “It’s like a force that draws them in.”
All in all, Orndoff says the “Silent Sky” cast is a “wonderful ensemble. They all work off each other well. It’s dynamic.” Elliot agrees and says the “character research really shows.”
Equally as devoted to Winchester Little Theater’s production of “Silent Sky” are the 75 or so volunteers who have been and will be working behind the scenes in the box office, front of the house, parking lot and elsewhere to ensure the play runs smoothly.
If you want to become a part of Winchester Little Theatre’s not so little team or know more about “Silent Sky” or future productions and programs, check out winchesterlittletheatre.org or email wlt@winchesterlittletheatre.org.
