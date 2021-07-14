WINCHESTER — City officials are preparing to launch a new trash collection program for Winchester residents and businesses, so customers need to take steps now to make sure they’re ready for the switch.
Transition to the new service will begin in September with the delivery of new roll-off trash containers to all current customers. By default, every household and business already utilizing the city’s weekly trash pickup service will receive a 95-gallon cart with wheels that enable it to be rolled to a curb.
The 95-gallon containers are large enough to hold a dozen 13-gallon trash bags — the most commonly used bags in kitchen trash cans — but customers can request an additional container if they think they’ll need more room or a smaller container if they think 95 gallons is too large.
Pending City Council approval, the monthly fee for the new 95-gallon containers will be $10, which doubles the current $5-a-month rate that has been in place for nearly seven years. Customers who don’t want to pay that much can request a 35-gallon container, which is big enough to hold three 13-gallon trash bags, for $6 a month, or a 65-gallon container, which is big enough to hold six 13-gallon bags, for $8 a month.
For large households and businesses that need more than a single 95-gallon container, customers can request a second one in either the 35-gallon or 65-gallon size. Monthly fees will be charged for each container, meaning that someone with a 95-gallon container and 65-gallon container will pay a monthly service fee of $18. City officials have said they will not issue more than two containers to any single household or business.
The new rates will take effect as soon as a customer receives a new trash container. The rates are scheduled to increase twice within the next two years. On July 1, 2022, fees will climb to $11 for 95-gallon containers, $9 for 65-gallon containers and $7 for 35-gallon containers. The second increase will occur on July 1, 2023, when the monthly fees rise to $12 for 95 gallons, $10 for 65 gallons and $8 for 35 gallons.
The new rates are still less than some private trash collection services used by residents in Frederick County, which does not provide curbside trash collection. One widely used firm charges a residential fee of $26 a month for a 96-gallon container that is picked up once per week. The company also charges a $50 deposit and a $47 delivery fee.
Since Winchester’s new roll-off containers will be city property, customers will not be responsible for their maintenance and replacement. However, if a customer destroys a container due to negligence, or if the customer moves out of the city and does not return a container, the city will bill that person $75 for a replacement.
Standard trash containers will no longer be accepted.
Containers aren’t the only component of Winchester’s trash-collection service that is about to change. If approved by City Council, Winchester will implement a new bulk service that allows customers to unload items that are too large for the standard weekly refuse collections.
Anyone who needs to dispose of a large item like a household appliance or piece of furniture will be able to request service from the city for $20. That fee will pay for the removal of however many items can fit into the bed of a small pickup truck.
Another change is that some residents and businesses will have to start paying for yard waste pickups because Winchester’s practice of collecting bagged leaves and grass clippings for free is coming to an end. People who pay for trash collection can continue to put out yard waste on designated collection days between March and January at no extra cost, but non-customers and the owners of multi-family dwellings and large businesses will be charged $5 per month if they want yard waste collected on a weekly basis.
Currently, the city has no limit on how much yard waste a customer can put on the curb each week. When the new program is formally implemented later this year, though, customers will be limited to five bags per week. City officials have said that cap may be waived during leaf-collection season in late autumn and anytime a severe wind storm creates high amounts of leaf and twig debris.
To learn more about Winchester’s new trash program, visit winchesterva.gov/public-works/refuse. Anyone who does not specifically request a container will receive a 95-gallon can by default.
Customers are asked to complete an online form with their preferences of container size at www.winchesterva.gov/refuse by Aug. 20. If one 95-gallon cart is preferred, no action by the customer is required.
People may stop by Rouss City Hall or the Jim Barnett Park Rec Center during regular hours to view the carts prior to making their selection. For those with mobility restrictions, a home visit can be requested. Contact Public Works at 540-667-2106 or cartsize@winchesterva.gov for more information.
