WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has been arrested on a federal charge of illegally buying a gun on behalf of another person who reportedly used it to commit a murder.
Gerald Kendrick Oxner, 25, of Woodstock Lane, was charged Thursday with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Online records related to the case do not state if Oxner is in custody. As of Friday morning, he was not listed as an inmate at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester or the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Charlottesville, and a statewide inmate search for Oxner had no results.
According to court documents, Oxner allegedly lied when he purchased a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun for about $475 from a Front Royal farm-supply store that also sells firearms, Rural King at 465 South St., on Jan. 21, 2021. Prosecutors claim Oxner made an illegal straw purchase of the weapon by not disclosing he was buying the handgun for a close relative rather than himself, and that he provided a false home address on Beale Court in Woodbridge on a form required to make the purchase.
Investigators reportedly obtained security camera footage and receipts from the store that showed Oxner buying the firearm using his relative's debit card.
The gun purchased by Oxner reportedly had its serial number obliterated and was allegedly used by his relative four days later, on Jan. 25, 2021, to kill one person and wound three others in southeast Washington, D.C.
Court documents have concealed the name of the relative, identifying him only as T.O., but state he was arrested on June 5, 2021, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and charged with first-degree murder after the gun's serial number was forensically restored. He is currently being held in a D.C. jail while awaiting trial.
An investigation conducted by Bernard Mensah, a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), determined Oxner allegedly made numerous other gun purchases, most of them from Middletown Firearms at 7609 Main St. in Middletown, on behalf of unidentified people in other states who would not have been able to pass the required background checks to make the buys.
According to Mensah's report, Oxner bought five Glock 9mm handguns from Middletown Firearms between March 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021. In each case, he allegedly used the false Woodbridge address and claimed he was buying the guns for himself.
Mensah's report states Oxner also illegally purchased an H&R 12-gauge shotgun on Dec. 8, 2017, from United Gun Shop in Rockville, Maryland, and a Springfield 9 mm pistol on March 21, 2020, from Rural King in Front Royal.
Mensah states that three of the guns allegedly bought by Oxner on behalf of other people have since been tied to crimes, including the January 2021 murder in Washington, D.C.
"To reduce violent crime in our communities, we must leverage all available federal laws to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people," U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a media release. "My office is committed to prosecuting individuals who directly contribute to the surging violence in our communities, including those who circumvent the law and provide firearms to violent felons."
"The straw purchase of firearms will continue to be at the forefront of our investigations as we combat violent gun crime," ATF Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said in the release. "We know people that purchase illegal firearms almost always have ill intentions, and the consequences can be deadly."
