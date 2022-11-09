WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has pleaded guilty to the May 6 shooting death of his neighbor.
Jessie Nathaniel Simms, 32, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue, was originally indicted for the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Nathaniel Dion Jones, but the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office amended the charge on Monday to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for his guilty plea.
Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Hovermale explained her decision to dial back the charge during a hearing in Winchester Circuit Court.
“It is the position of the commonwealth that the defendant is technically guilty of second-degree murder under Virginia law,” Hovermale told Judge Brian M. Madden. “However, the circumstances of the events that transpired on May 6, 2022, and the months leading up to it could reasonably support a jury finding of what is commonly referred to as ‘imperfect self-defense,’ which would negate the element of malice required for second-degree murder.”
Simms also pleaded guilty to reckless handling of a firearm — a reduction from the original charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony — and “no contest” to a related charge of assault and battery of a family member.
Madden said it was a good resolution of the case.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective M.B. Bansal, Winchester Police Department dispatchers were advised at 1:32 a.m. on May 6 that a fight was occurring in the 1800 block of Henry Avenue. As officers were responding, additional callers reported that someone had been shot.
When police arrived, they found Jones, who lived next door to Simms and was reportedly familiar with him, dead in front of Simms’ home.
Simms has consistently claimed he acted in self defense, but on Monday, Hovermale said that may not have been the case.
“In the late evening hours of May 5, 2022, at a townhouse complex on Henry Avenue in the city of Winchester, Virginia, the mother of the defendant’s children ... and others were consuming alcohol in celebration of Cinco De Mayo,” Hovermale said. “[The children’s mother] was accused by some people in the party of ‘twerking’ — which is dancing in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance — on ... the 17-year-old stepson of Nathaniel Jones, the decedent. This angered some of the women who were present ... and the defendant was made aware of what was going on.”
Hovermale said Simms went outside and dragged the children’s mother back into his townhouse. Jones’ 16-year-old son saw the incident and yelled at Simms, “You don’t put your hands on a female,” while knocking on or kicking the door to the defendant’s townhouse.
“The defendant armed himself with a semi-automatic pistol and went outside to confront [the teen],” Hovermale said. “According to all of the commonwealth’s witnesses, the defendant hit [the teen] in the face twice.”
The teen’s mother called 911 while two other teenagers ran to help their friend, Hovermale said. They backed away when they saw Simms had a gun.
“Simultaneously, Nathaniel Jones came out of his townhouse swinging his fists at the defendant, knocking down one witness on his way,” Hovermale said. “It is unclear if Nathaniel was able to land any punches on the defendant as witness accounts vary. The defendant did not complain of any injuries other than a sore neck when the police arrived.”
Hovermale said Simms shot Jones once in the torso, and the victim died at the scene.
When police arrived, Simms said he had been jumped by three people and fired a single shot to stop them.
“In a subsequent statement, he stated that he had shot the person who was grabbing him,” Hovermale said. “He clarified that it was the person who was hitting him and who was still grabbing him when he shot.”
Hovermale said investigators later determined there had been a history of altercations between Simms and the three teenagers, including an incident that ended with one of the teens being convicted of assault and battery in Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
“This is what brings the commonwealth back to the element of malice,” Hovermale said on Monday. “While the defendant’s second statement indicates that he was in a one-on-one fight with an unarmed man, and he did indicate that he was thinking clearly when he shot, a jury could find that he was acting under sufficient fear to negate malice.
“It is with this in mind, and with the desire of the family to avoid any risk of acquittal, that the commonwealth has reached the compromise with the defense that the defendant be found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and the additional offense of reckless handling of a firearm,” Hovermale told Madden.
On Monday, Simms received a suspended five-year prison sentence for the firearm charge, and he’ll be sentenced on the manslaughter and domestic abuse charges on Feb. 6. Hovermale said he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
