CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Winchester man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to illegally buying a handgun that was later used to commit a murder.
Gerald Kendrick Oxner, 25, of Woodstock Lane, was charged in July with the federal crime of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. He was scheduled to be indicted on Sept. 6 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville, but Oxner instead decided to plead guilty at that time.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, Oxner lied on Jan. 21, 2021, when he purchased a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun for about $475 from a Front Royal farm-supply store that also sells firearms, Rural King, at 465 South St.
Oxner did not disclose he was buying the handgun for a close relative rather than himself, and he provided a false home address in Woodbridge on a form required to make the purchase, court records state. His illegal straw purchase of the weapon was documented in security camera footage and receipts from the store that showed Oxner bought the firearm using his relative’s debit card.
The gun purchased by Oxner had its serial number obliterated, the release states, and was allegedly used by his relative four days later, on Jan. 25, 2021, to kill one person and wound three others in southeast Washington, D.C.
Court documents have concealed the name of the relative, identifying him only as T.O., but state he was arrested on June 5, 2021, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and charged with first-degree murder after the gun’s serial number was forensically restored. He is currently being held in a D.C. jail while awaiting trial.
An investigation conducted by Bernard Mensah, a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), determined Oxner made numerous other gun purchases from Middletown Firearms at 7609 Main St. in Middletown on behalf of unidentified people in other states who would not have been able to pass the required background checks to make the buys.
According to Mensah’s report, Oxner bought five Glock 9mm handguns from Middletown Firearms between March 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021. In each case, he allegedly used the false Woodbridge address and claimed he was buying the guns for himself.
Mensah states that three of the guns bought by Oxner on behalf of other people have since been tied to crimes, including the January 2021 murder in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the release that Oxner admitted to making multiple illegal straw purchases of guns in Virginia, but none of the weapons were found during a search of his Woodstock Lane home. However, one of the firearms was recovered during the execution of an unrelated search warrant in Washington, D.C.
A U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia judge will sentence Oxner once a pre-sentence report has been filed by a probation officer. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled and Oxner remains free on a personal recognizance bond.
