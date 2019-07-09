MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Inwood, W.Va., woman and a Winchester man were killed in a Monday night shooting at Ladder House Bar and Grill on Old Charles Town Road in Martinsburg.
Police believe it was a domestic, isolated incident.
Christopher Marchitelli, 45, of Culpeper, was identified as the shooter at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Berkeley County, W.Va., Sheriff’s Department.
Cierra Hammons, 29, of Inwood, W.Va., and Adam Carter, 43, of Winchester, were identified as the victims.
Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said deputies were dispatched to the establishment for a report of shots fired at 10:29 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at 10:36 p.m., the found Hammons and Carter with gunshot wounds to the head in an outside smoking area. Marchitelli was shot as well.
Both men were dead when deputies arrived. Hammons was transported to Berkeley Medical Center.
“Despite life-saving measures at the hospital, she later passed away,” police said.
Criminal investigators responded to process the crime scene and conduct interviews, Berkeley County Lt. B.F. Hall said. Fifteen to 25 people were at the bar at the time of the shooting.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Marchitelli went to the bar to speak with Hammons, who had worked as a bartender there since December. It is believed they had been in a romantic relationship.
Police said Hammons and Carter went outside to speak with Marchitelli when at some point during the conversation, Marchitelli shot Hammons and Carter before killing himself with a handgun.
Hall said there is no information that the shooter and Carter knew each other.
Cellphones have been collected for analysis to help determine the motive.
The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, W.Va., for autopsy.
Hall said the shooter was in possession of two handguns, but declined to release the caliber until all autopsies have been performed.
Keller stressed this was an isolated incident.
The Ladder House operated under regular hours Tuesday, with all proceeds going toward Hammons’ family.
“The Ladder House family is heartbroken today,” a Facebook post reads. “Last night a planned and devastating act of domestic violence took place in our parking lot that resulted in three shooting deaths. The lives of 2 people were senselessly cut short by another, who then turned the gun on himself.”
The post continues to say the Ladder House will be organizing future fundraisers to raise awareness and benefit victims of domestic violence.
“We are determined to tell this horrible story to shine a light on the tragic effects of domestic violence, because it touches us all in unexpected ways,” the post said. “Come in to talk about this horrible tragedy, let’s band together like the family we are, to help these 2 kids who just lost their mom and to raise awareness about domestic violence and the people it hurts.”
Hall asked that any patrons who left the scene prior to deputies arrival or anyone with information on this shooting contact Hall or Deputy Steerman at 304-267-7000. Anonymous tipsters can call Crimes Solvers at 304-267-4999.
