HARRISONBURG — Almost five years to the day since an explosive device was found during a Civil War re-enactment at Cedar Creek Battlefield, federal officials have charged a Winchester man with planting the bomb and mailing a series of threatening letters to both the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation and officials in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Sixty-three-year-old Gerald Leonard Drake, a former Civil War re-enactor, is charged in a 15-count federal indictment with malicious use of explosives, unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of an unregistered destructive device, using an explosive to commit a federal felony, stalking, mailing threatening communications and using the mail to threaten injury by means of an explosive.
Drake was taken into custody without incident this morning at the FBI field office in Winchester.
During a press conference this afternoon in Harrisonburg, United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Drake planted the bomb and mailed a series of threatening letters in 2017 and 2018 because he was bitter over being ejected from his Civil War re-enactment unit in 2014.
Drake went on to serve as a volunteer with the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, a nonprofit organization that allegedly became the target of his rage. A letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the foundation on Sept. 23, 2017, and threatened violence if its upcoming re-enactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek was not canceled.
Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation officials decided to go ahead with the re-enactment to mark the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War battle, but advised attendees that security would be heightened during the event.
On the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2017, as the re-enactment was coming to an end, an unexploded pipe bomb was found in one of the merchant tents. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, powder and other items.
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office recovered the bomb, which was later rendered safe by the Virginia State Police.
Afterwards, Cavanaugh said, Drake continued to send threatening letters to the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, even as he continued to volunteer with the group.
On Nov. 6, 2017, The Gettysburg Times newspaper in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, received a letter reportedly written by Drake that said bombs would be placed, fires would be set and a shooter would be stationed on a rooftop if town officials did not cancel the Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade on Nov. 18, 2017. The parade was held as planned and no violent incidents were reported.
The letter to the Times also offered "proof that we did the Cedar Creek terror attack," according to information in the federal indictment. The letter included a description of the explosive device that was placed near Middletown: "The bomb was pipe with end caps, 9 volt battery, mercury switch, epoxy nuts and BBs."
On June 29, 2018, The Winchester Star received a letter allegedly written by Drake that said "we will be attacking them again" if the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation followed through with plans to re-enact the Battle of Cedar Creek that October. The foundation announced on July 3, 2018, that the 154th anniversary re-enactment would be canceled.
The last letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation on Dec. 7, 2018. It stated, in part: "We have seen on Facebook that you are planning to defy us and hold a re-enactment in 2019. You want problems, you are going to get them! ... All we need is just one victim to destroy you. One child hurt by a bomb, or anthrax. One child shot by an unseen shooter hiding in the woods."
Despite the threat, the 155th anniversary re-enactment was held as scheduled and without incident on Oct. 19, 2019.
Cavanaugh said Drake is being detained but, as of Thursday afternoon, he was not sure where he is being held. Online records from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center did not indicate Drake was in custody at the Frederick County facility.
