MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Winchester man allegedly caused a three-vehicle accident while driving under the influence, which resulted in the death of a woman on New Year’s Day in West Virginia.
Cody Wade Braithwaite, 32, was arrested by deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI with death, fleeing DUI, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and fugitive from justice, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller.
The collisions occurred just after midnight, at 12:27 a.m., Wednesday on Interstate 81 southbound.
According to Keller, while deputies were out on patrol, numerous calls were received about a reckless driver in multiple locations of Berkeley County. The suspect was said to be driving a Jeep with Virginia tags.
Deputy Carol made contact with the suspect vehicle, which was entering I-81 from the 16-mile marker. Keller said he called in his location and attempted a traffic stop.
Braithwaite allegedly picked up speed, nearly hitting a truck also traveling south in the slow lane.
Keller said he then struck a passenger car, throwing it into the guardrail near the King Street underpass. The driver of this vehicle — whose name is being withheld for next of kin notification — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle is said to have continued on the interstate before veering left and striking a deputy’s cruiser, according to Keller. The deputy was transported to Berkeley Medical Center as a precaution and later released.
Again, the suspect vehicle is said to have continued fleeing south before assisting deputies were able to stop him near the 8-mile marker and place him under arrest. Braithwaite is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail with no bond set.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-267-7000 and ask for Captain W.A. Johnson at ext. 7103. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Berkeley County Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.