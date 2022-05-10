BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A shooting at the Touch of Texas nightclub that left a Winchester man dead is being investigated by the Berkeley County, W.Va., Sheriff’s Department.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the nightclub at 12261 Winchester Ave. in Bunker Hill, W.Va., for a report of a shooting, according to a department news release. Deputies found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the parking lot of the club after an apparent dispute. The man, identified as Diata Johnson, was transported to Winchester Medical Center and later died.
Investigators responded to the scene and identified the shooter, whose name is not being released at the time. Another man, 18-year-old Dyreek Harris, also at the club that night, was arrested on four counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm. He was processed and placed in the Eastern Regional Jail in West Virginia to await arraignment.
Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting call the office at 304-267-7000.
