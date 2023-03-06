A Winchester man died in a single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County on Saturday night, according to state police reports.
A 2014 Toyota Tundra, driven by Andrew W. White, 41, crashed shortly after 10 p.m. on Cemetery Road, east of Woodstock, according to information provided by Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the public information officer for the Culpeper Division, on Monday.
The eastbound vehicle ran off the right side of Cemetery Road west of Gunn Lane and collided with a tree. White was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene from his injuries, police report.
The crash remains under investigation.
