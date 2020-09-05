KERNSTOWN — State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Winchester man on Thursday night in Frederick County.
Manhem Vincente-Candelario, of Winchester, died from the injuries at the scene of the crash, which occurred at the Kernstown exit on Interstate 81 at 9:54 p.m. Thursday at the 310.4 mile-marker, said Virginia State Police Spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey on Friday.
Vincente-Candelario was driving a 2004 Acura TL when he entered I-81 in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling southbound, Coffey said. The driver of the of the tractor-trailer, a 22-year-old man from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, did not suffer any injuries from the crash.
Following the collision, the tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and came to a halt.
Both men involved in the crash wore seat belts.
Alcohol is being considered a factor as Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers investigates the fatal incident, Coffey said.
