Winchester resident Edward Eugene Hemenway II has admitted to taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In a plea bargain Monday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, Hemenway pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. A count of violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building will be dropped as part of the agreement at Hemenway’s scheduled sentencing on Oct. 13.
Hemenway’s attorney Michelle M. Ralls said he faces up to six months imprisonment, but she will argue for no jail time at his sentencing hearing. There are no sentencing guidelines because he was charged with misdemeanors.
Hemenway, of the 900 block of Cork Street, was in the mob that stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election as president. Mob members erected a gallows outside the Capitol and chanted “Hang, Mike Pence!” They sought to stop the former vice president and Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden, who also won the popular vote with about 81 million votes to Republican Donald Trump’s 74 million.
Four Trump supporters — one shot by a Capitol police officer, one trampled by the mob and two who had heart attacks — died during the insurrection. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke a day after being hit with a chemical spray by rioters, and about 130 police officers were attacked by the mob.
However, the 38-year-old Hemenway isn’t accused of being violent. Ralls said he was in the Capitol about 15 minutes. In a criminal complaint, Hemenway told the FBI that he and his cousin, Robert L. Bauer, entered the Capitol with the mob and that a Capitol Police Officer shook his hand and told him, “It’s your house now, man.”
The complaint said the investigation began on Jan. 7 after a caller contacted the FBI and said Bauer had posted Facebook photos of himself and Hemenway in the Capitol. In one photo, Bauer and Hemenway are seen wearing camouflage Trump 2020 caps and waving their middle fingers in the Capitol with a crowd behind them.
The rioters caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol, according to Hemenway’s plea agreement, which says he must pay $500 in restitution. He also agreed to give authorities access to his social media accounts to review any postings he made on or around Jan. 6.
Ralls said the fact that Hemenway was cooperative with authorities didn’t factor into the agreement being offered.
“The Department of Justice is very bureaucratic. Prosecutors don’t have a lot of autonomy,” she said. “They are trying to have a unified approach.”
