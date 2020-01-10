WINCHESTER — Joshua Clay Coffelt admitted he murdered William Michael Harris execution style on March 24, but said it was done in the heat of passion.
“My deepest sympathy and love truly goes out to the Harris family because no family deserves to lose a loved one. I pray forgiveness, understanding and peace finds the hearts of all whom were affected,” Coffelt said in a written statement on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court. “In the eyes of this community, I may be deemed many things good or bad, but the Lord and I both know, a cold-blooded murderer I am not.”
In a plea bargain, the 28-year-old Coffelt was sentenced to life with all but 40 years of the sentence suspended. He entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge. Under the Alford doctrine, defendants don’t admit guilt, but concede the prosecution has enough evidence to convict them.
Coffelt pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in a felony, shooting into an occupied building and two counts of malicious wounding. As part of the agreement, a possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony were dismissed.
There were dozens of people on the dance floor of Elks Lodge 458 on South Kent Street where a birthday party was being celebrated for a mutual friend of Coffelt and Harris. Coffelt and Harris argued in the bathroom of the club and Coffelt said Harris hit him in the head. Coffelt then left the club.
Ten minutes later at 12:32 a.m., Coffelt re-entered the club. He fired a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol that he had stashed outside the building, according to Heather Dawn Hovermale, deputy commonwealth’s attorney.
Harris, a 38-year-old father of five, was shot in the back on the dance floor. As he lay on his stomach, Coffelt stood over him and shot him twice in the head. Another man was shot in the arm and a third man was shot in the leg by ricocheting bullets. Hovermale said a woman was also grazed in the shoulder by either a bullet or debris from a bullet.
Coffelt, whose criminal record includes convictions in 2012 for robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, brandishing a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to distribute, was out on probation when the killing occurred. Drinking alcohol and carrying a gun were probation violations.
Hovermale said after the court hearing that the motive for the fight in the bathroom was likely related to fight about a week before the killing at Granny’s Place, a bar and restaurant on the Berryville Pike (Va. 7). The fight was between Coffelt’s sister and Harris who went by the nickname “Mikey.” Coffelt intervened in the fight.
The sister had been the girlfriend of Brian Maurice Scott. In 2018, Harris was one of three men wounded by Scott in a shooting outside a home at 432 N. Kent St. Scott was sentenced last year to nearly 20 years, but animosity over the shooting apparently led to the argument between the sister and Harris.
Despite the bad blood between them, Coffelt, who had known Harris casually since his childhood, said he didn’t go to the Elks Lodge planning to shoot Harris.
“I solely went out that night with the intent of having fun in support of an old friend on his birthday,” Coffelt said. “Forever now, I will be haunted by regret for stupidly choosing to attend that party.”
Coffelt has been paralyzed in his right arm since a 2009 all-terrain vehicle accident and his attorney Suni Mackall said he was bullied in prison because of it. Mackall told Judge Brian Madden that Cofflelt snapped after being struck by Harris. She said the alcohol Coffelt was drinking along with the medication he was taking related to the paralysis helped fuel his rage.
“My client didn’t go to the Elk’s Lodge to kill anyone,” Mackall said. “He went out and made this horrible decision which he completely regrets.”
Coffelt said that he attempted to rehabilitate himself in prison scholastically and spiritually. He said his goals after being released were to earn a college degree, meet his son and provide for his family.
Because he said there was no premeditation Coffelt asserted he should’ve been charged with second-degree murder. If Coffelt had been convicted of second-degree murder at trial, state sentencing guidelines would have recommended a 20-year sentence.
However, Hovermale said she believed there was premeditation and was prepared to prosecute Coffelt at trial for first-degree murder. She had planned to call about 30 witnesses and said at least three who would’ve identified Coffelt as the shooter. The decision to opt for a plea bargain was due to Harris’ family not wanting to endure the ordeal of a trial.
“An active sentence of 40 years is sufficient to protect the community,” Hovermale told Madden before he accepted the plea deal. “The family decided 40 years is both necessary and sufficient.”
Coffelt, who will be on 10 years of supervised probation after being released, is eligible to apply for geriatric release when he turns 60.
“If I’m blessed enough to walk out these prison gates in my 60’s, I’ll still be fueled by hope and a desire to be better than I once was,” Coffelt said. “To all the children in the Harris family and mine, my words alone can’t express how sorry I am to you all. It won’t make up for having to grow old without a loved father, a loved uncle and a protector, but I hope somehow you’re still strengthened and find joy in life.”
